Uganda’s Tourism industry reopening
Uganda wants to welcome tourists again. Ahead of the scheduled reopening of borders including the Entebbe International Airport on 1st October 2020, Uganda’s’ President Yoweri Museveni in his just televised address this evening of 20th September, announced the lifting of entry to tourists as follows:
Restrictions on tourists shall be lifted provided they test negative for COVID-19 72 hour’s prior to arrival.
That they travel directly to their destinations or designated hotels without mixing with the community.
Hotels shall be allowed to operate as agreed in observance of the Standard Operational Procedures (SOP’s).
Restaurants shall continue to operate with limited patrons preferably on a takeaway/to-go or delivery basis.
Latest eTN Podcast
The President however declined to reopen bars because the sobriety of patrons cannot be guaranteed and therefore allow them to observe social distancing.
The bi-annual traditional circumcision custom practiced by the Bamasaba tribe that hails from the slopes of Mt.Elgon has been allowed. They shall carry out their rites provided that they follow the agreed SOP’s as agreed with the Ministry of Health. Their animated ’embalu ‘dance procession also known as ‘kadodi ‘shall not be allowed to continue because in the words of the President,’ that is dangerous congregating’.
Cumulative covid19 cases stand at 6287 with 63 deaths since the lockdown was first announced following the closure of all borders on 21st March 2020.
