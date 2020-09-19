Zambia Travel Borders Officially Open

Zambia travel is open to foreign nationals, however, according to the US Embassy in Zambia, the Government of Zambia has suspended all tourist visas until further notice. Travelers arriving with a visitor visa or applying for a visitor visa on arrival for non-essential purposes will not be permitted entry despite Zambian borders being officially open.

Entrance to Zambia through non-tourist visas or permits is subject to approval from the Ministry of Health following a health screening at the port of entry. All travelers coming into Zambia will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) PCR test result. The test should have been conducted within the previous 14 days prior of arrival to Zambia. Travelers who do not meet this requirement will not be allowed into Zambia.

A passport and visa are required to enter Zambia. Passports must be valid for at least 6 months upon arrival and have at least 3 blank pages upon each entry. Travelers transiting other countries on the way to Zambia, particularly South Africa, should refer to their Country Information pages for additional blank page requirements.

Zambia has implemented limited screening upon arrival at the international airport in Lusaka. The screening includes using no-touch thermometers (“thermo-scanners”) to check body temperature and asking travelers to complete a travel health questionnaire.

Quarantine Information

The Government of Zambia is enforcing mandatory 14-day quarantine, testing, and regular monitoring at their residence or preferred place of stay for persons entering Zambia.

Persons arriving are no longer required to quarantine at a government-designated facility but must communicate to Ministry of Health officials where they intend to reside and provide accurate contact information for regular follow-ups.

This includes those entering Zambia at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) and all other Zambian international airports, as well as land borders.

Symptomatic individuals will be tested for COVIS-19 (SARS-Cov-2) at the airports and will be required to enter isolation protocol at a Zambian government facility.

Limited domestic flight schedules are operating twice-weekly between Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and Mfuwe International Airport, as well as between Kenneth Kaunda and Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone. Airlines currently flying into Zambia are Ethiopian Airlines, RwandAir, Kenya Airways, and Emirates. Proflight Zambia is operating limited domestic flights.

