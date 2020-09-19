The Cook Islands Promise Against COVID-19

The Cook Islands reports that it has been and still remains a COVID-19-free zone. The “Cook Islands Promise” is a joint commitment to protect all Cook Islands residents and international visitors from COVID-19. The government has implemented a number of programs to help safeguard and prepare for when borders open including a “CookSafe” contact tracing program and the “Kia Orana Plus” train the trainer program.

The Cook Islands Promise serves to protect from the severe acute respiratory syndrome virus widely known as COVID-19. While the country is confident to reopen borders to New Zealand, the government emphasizes to all visitors and tourism operators the importance of applying pragmatic physical distancing and good hygiene measures.

The Cook Islands Promise was declared on April 16, 2020 supporting the country as a COVID-19-free zone. According to information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the Cook Islands has not reported data on COVID-19 cases to the World Health Organization. Therefore, it deems that the COVID-19 risk in the Cook Islands is unknown.

Prime Minister Hon. Henry Puna who is also the Minister of Tourism, said their commitment works across 3 zones: the General Zone, the Explore Zone, and the Stay Zone. Each zone requires actions from the Cook Islands and from visitors.

GENERAL ZONE

ALL AREAS.

In the General Zone, pragmatic physical distancing is encouraged. Avoid crowded places, close contact settings, and confined or enclosed spaces. Keep within your close family and friends bubble. If within 2 meters of people outside your bubble, avoid direct contact, especially those who are vulnerable.

Wash your hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face. Masks are encouraged if you have a cough or if physical distancing is not possible.

Avoid unnecessary touching of items in stores or surfaces.

EXPLORE ZONE

ALL PUBLIC FACILITIES AND VENUES, TRANSPORT, OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.

Restaurants, Cafes and Eateries: Explore dining options with your accommodator, they may be able to provide information on room service, in room dining, takeaway meals, or food deliveries. Dining out is permitted, however, please make a reservation to avoid unnecessary crowding.

Public Transport (domestic flights, buses and transfers): Physical distancing may not always be possible, please follow the guidance of your host; Avoid unnecessary touching of surfaces and direct contact with those outside your bubble. Wash or sanitize your hands regularly.

Bars and Nightclubs, Attractions, Sites, Shops and Offices: Avoid direct contact with those outside your bubble and unnecessary touching of surfaces. Please check in with staff on safety protocols, if uncertain.

STAY ZONE

APPLIES TO ALL ACCOMMODATION PROPERTIES INCLUDING HOLIDAY HOMES, AIR BNBs ETC. ACCOMMODATORS ARE THE FIRST POINT OF CONTACT FOR INFORMATION AND ASSISTANCE.

Reception: Be prepared for minimal contact at check in and check out; Ensure your personal details are provided to your accommodator prior to arrival.

Luggage: To avoid unnecessary physical contact, upon request, your luggage may be delivered directly to your door. We encourage you not to over pack and to buy food and drinks locally.

Servicing of Rooms: We encourage contactless servicing of rooms and ask for your assistance to vacate the room during room servicing hours. Enquire with your accommodator.

Holiday homes (Food & Beverage): Consider asking your host to stock your refrigerator and pantry prior to your arrival.

