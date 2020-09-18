11 Russian tourists injured in Turkey tour bus crash

A spokesman for the Russian consulate general in Turkey said that at least eleven tourists from Russian Federation were injured in a road accident involving two tour buses near Alanya in the south of Turkey.

“At about 13:00 (1:00PM) local time, a traffic accident involving Russian tourists occurred near Avsallar, between Alanya and Manavgat. According to preliminary data, the driver of a bus carrying 14 Russian nationals lost control of the vehicle. The bus fell on its side, injuring 11 passengers. All of them were taken to hospitals with injuries of various degrees of gravity. One woman is suspected of having a shoulder fracture. Others have lighter injuries,” he said.

The official added that the Russia diplomats are in contact with the hospital, the insurance company, representatives of the travel operator and law enforcement agencies.