Boeing names new Chief Strategy Officer and first ever Chief Sustainability Officer

The Boeing Company named B. Marc Allen as chief strategy officer and senior vice president, Strategy and Corporate Development, reporting to President and CEO David Calhoun. The company also announced Christopher Raymond as the company’s chief sustainability officer, a newly created position reporting to Executive Vice President, Enterprise Operations and Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith. The appointments are effective October 1.

Allen, first appointed to the company’s Executive Council in 2014 as president of Boeing International, will now take on responsibility for the enterprise’s overarching strategy, including long-term planning; global business and corporate development; and strategic investments, acquisitions and divestitures. He most recently served as president of Embraer Partnership and Group Operations, leading the associated business and integration teams, before terminating the partnership in April 2020. Before joining the Executive Council, Allen served in leadership positions across the enterprise as president of Boeing Capital Corporation, president of Boeing China, vice president for Global Law Affairs and general counsel to Boeing International.

“Marc is a creative, inclusive and forward-thinking leader whose strategic vision will help Boeing navigate the challenges facing the global aerospace market and position us for long-term success in the future,” Calhoun said. “With a demonstrated history of global business leadership and a track record of smart growth and partnership decisions, I’m confident in Marc’s ability to help us get right the key decisions in front of us during this unique time. He will further build on the great work by Greg Smith, who has led the function and set a lasting foundation for the benefit of our employees and stakeholders.”

As Boeing’s first chief sustainability officer, Raymond will be responsible for further advancing Boeing’s approach to sustainability that is focused on environmental, social and governance priorities, stakeholder-oriented reporting and company performance. Operating within the Enterprise Operations, Finance and Sustainability organization, Raymond will lead a team that collaborates across Boeing’s commercial, defense and services businesses and its enterprise functions in support of the company’s commitment to responsible and inclusive business practices and positive global impact.

“Despite our current headwinds, we remain focused on innovating and operating to help make the world a better place for future generations,” Smith said. “Chris will partner with Dave, myself and the entire Executive Council to bring together our efforts toward environmental stewardship, social progress and values-driven governance from across the enterprise and deliver a truly integrated focus on sustainability. Appointing a chief sustainability officer is an important next step as we continue to elevate and sharpen our focus on sustainability in partnership with our customers as well as across Boeing’s operations, throughout our supply chain and in our communities. Chris is the right person for the job.”

Raymond first gained responsibility for Boeing’s sustainability strategy in April 2020 when his role leading strategy was expanded to integrate corporate development and deepen the company’s focus on environmental and social considerations. Previously, he led integration efforts for the potential strategic partnership between Boeing and Embraer, served as vice president and general manager of Autonomous Systems within Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) and other defense business segments, and led BDS business development and strategy. He has held leadership assignments in engineering, supply chain management, program management and operations.

