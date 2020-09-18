Hawaii hotels report substantially lower revenue and occupancy

In August 2020, Hawaii hotels statewide continued to report substantially lower revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy compared to the previous August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s (HTA) Tourism Research Division, statewide RevPAR declined to $34 (-85.9%), ADR decreased to $158 (-45.5%), and occupancy fell to 21.7 percent (-62.4 percentage points) (Figure 1).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

In August, Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide fell by 92.1 percent to $32.3 million from $408.4 million a year ago. Room supply declined to 941,200 room nights (-43.8%) and room demand dropped to 204,400 room nights (-85.5%) (Figure 2). Many properties closed or reduced operations starting in April 2020. During August, all passengers arriving from out-of-state were required to abide by a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. On August 11, a partial interisland quarantine was reinstated for anyone traveling to the counties of Kauai, Hawaii, Maui, and Kalawao (Molokai).

All classes of Hawaii hotel properties statewide reported lower RevPAR, ADR and occupancy in August compared to a year ago. Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $10 (-97.8%), with ADR at $442 (-23.5%) and occupancy of 2.3 percent (-79.1 percentage points). Midscale & Economy Class properties reported the highest August RevPAR ($42, -70.2%) among the price classes, with ADR at $130 (-24.3%) and occupancy of 32.7 percent (-50.3 percentage points).

Maui County hotels reported RevPAR of $18 (-94.2%), with declines in both ADR to $207 (-47.2%) and occupancy of 8.6 percent (-69.4 percentage points). Data for the month of August was not available for Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea. The Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $4 (-98.3%), ADR at $125 (-61.8%) and occupancy of 3.5 percent (-72.8 percentage points).

Oahu hotels reported RevPAR of $42 (-81.4%) in August, with ADR at $157 (-38.4%) and occupancy of 26.8 percent (-62.2 percentage points). Waikiki hotels earned $36 (-84.0%) in RevPAR with ADR at $152 (-38.9%) and occupancy of 23.4 percent (-65.8 percentage points).

Hotels on the island of Hawaii earned RevPAR of $34 (-85.1%) in August, with ADR at $130 (-53.7%) and occupancy of 26.1 percent (-54.9 percentage points). Data for the month of August was not available for the Kohala Coast.

Kauai hotels reported RevPAR of $28 (-86.7%) in August, with ADR at $165 (-41.8%) and occupancy of 16.8 percent (-56.9 percentage points).