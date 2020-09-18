U.S. to witness an increased adoption of biopesticide products

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 18 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Biopesticides market has attained substantial gains over the years due to the demand for healthy food alternatives and the adoption of chemical-free farming techniques. The industry has evolved at a rapid pace, which is evident from the increasing consumption of organic food and the demand for environmentally – friendly crop protection pesticides.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1340

According to a latest study, nearly 56% of French consumers purchase organic food and drink products as they are chemical-free and fresher as they do not contain any preservatives and because they are sustainable. Along similar lines, growing awareness regarding organic farming among people in the U.S. has also magnified its adoption in the region.

In the year 2016, there were over 14,000 certified organic farms in the U.S., representing a 56% increase from 2011. With the rise in the production of organic fruits and vegetables, the sale for the same has also witnessed exponential growth over the years. In 2016, U.S. organic farms registered a sale of USD 7.6 billion, which was more than double the USD 3.5 billion sales in the year 2011.

Biopesticides are a particular type of pesticides that are obtained from a plethora of various natural materials like animals, plants, particular minerals, and bacteria. Also known as biochemical pesticides, these are substances that may be found naturally and control the spread of pests through the various non-toxic solution. Conventional pesticides, on the contrary, are synthetic materials that directly kill the pests.

Latest eTN Podcast



High production of biopesticides along with the shift towards organic farming practice, Latin America biopesticides market share has witnessed profitable growth over the past several years. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa biopesticides industry is expected to showcase considerable growth in the coming years due to the rise in agricultural productivity along with an improved focus on exporting farm produce to developed countries such as Europe.

Lack of availability of arable land

Another major factor supporting the consumption of bio-sourced pesticides is the declining availability of arable land which has encouraged the farming industry to use more sustainable options over chemicals, as the elements present in the chemical pesticides may lead to land and water contamination.

Moreover, the enforcement of stringent regulations against the use of synthetic pesticides by the governments across the globe has widened the acceptance of biopesticides in the wide agriculture industry.

Restrictions on the use of synthetic pesticides

In September 2019, five French cities imposed a ban on the use of synthetic pesticides within their regions in a bid to safeguard biodiversity and public health. The farmers in these regions are only allowed to use natural ingredients that do not harm the land as well as the health of the consumers.

With respect to the types of products, the market is bifurcated into bio fungicides, bio insecticides, and bio herbicides among various others. The other biopesticides segment comprises oil, insect repellent, sulfur, moth control, and other biochemicals.

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].

This press release has not been edited by eTurboNews and is published from a syndicated feed.

Click here to post your own press-release on eTurboNews