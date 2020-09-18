Steel Rebar Market | Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 17 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Substantial growth in urbanization in major parts of the world along with the need for robust infrastructural solutions has amplified the global steel rebar market size over the past several years. Steel rebars are extensively used to provide superior tensile strength to the concrete. They are an integral part of a building and construction due to their high stress and reinforcement bearing capabilities that it provides to the cement/concrete matrix in the entire building structure.

Moreover, the anti-corrosion properties of steel provide enhanced shelf life to the structures hence resulting in greater stability. Steel rebar companies have frequently carried out R&D to enhance their product offerings to increase their customer base and expand their geographical reach. Chinese steel rebar manufacturers have aimed at developing earthquake-resistant and superior-strength steel rebars due to the frequent earthquakes in the region requiring strong and reliable construction solutions.

Request a sample copy of this research report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2081

A few key manufacturers of steel rebars include SAIL, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Kobe Steel, and Gerdau SA among various others. Expounded below are certain factors likely to impact steel rebar market trends in the coming years.

High use of deformed steel rebars

Deformed steel rebars are hot rolled and then deformed by twisting it and creating grooves over its surface. In the year 2018, the deformed rebar segmented led the overall market share and was responsible for nearly 75% in terms of revenue.

The product is known to impart enhanced tensile and bonding strength, making it extremely suitable for use in vertical infrastructure. Basically, the steel is deformed to provide the hardened concrete more surface area to grip.

Request of customization: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2081

Demand in Asia Pacific construction industry

Asia Pacific steel rebar market share has witnessed exponential gains over the past several years owing to the measures undertaken by the government and private authorities to strengthen their infrastructural facilities, in order to accommodate the constantly growing population. The increasing presence of foreign companies in APAC due to the availability of cheap labor and low cost of raw materials has propelled the need for advances in commercial and industrial spaces.

The region is witnessing some of the major construction projects proposed to be completing in the near future. One such example is the Hyundai Global Business Center in Seoul, South Korea. It is a 1771 ft, 105 story tower housing Kia Motors, Hyundai Motors, Hyundai Mobis, and other affiliated companies. Connected to the tower is likely to be a 40-story 265 super luxury hotel. The project was proposed to be completed by the end of 2021 however, due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent effect on the businesses, the project may be further delayed.

Adoption of basic oxygen steelmaking technology

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking has been a leading steelmaking technology over the years. BOF uses iron ore as its base raw material in the form of steel scrap and molten pig iron. Oxygen is then blown into the melt under a slag where the oxidizing action transforms the raw material into steel. It is then further processed to form deformed or mild steel rebar.

The alliance between governments and private companies to work on construction projects as well as the demand for steel as the main foundation of an infrastructure will drive the growth trends of steel rebar industry over the years.

Table of contents for this research [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/steel-rebar-market

Latest eTN Podcast



Report Content

Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Market definition

1.3. Market estimation & forecast parameters

1.4. Data sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.1.2.1. Paid sources

1.1.2.2. Unpaid sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Steel rebar industry 360° synopsis, 2016 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Process trends

2.1.4. Application trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Steel Rebar Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material analysis

3.3.2. Profit margin analysis

3.3.3. Value addition at each stage

3.3.4. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.5. Vendor matrix

3.4. Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1. Patent analysis

3.4.2. Production process

3.4.3. Future trends

3.5. Industry impact forces

3.5.1. Growth drivers

3.5.2.1. Increasing demand from residential and commercial construction

3.5.2.2. Rising government initiative for better infrastructure development

3.5.2.3. Revival of the U.S. and European construction industry

3.5.2.4. Rising investment in the construction industry in the Middle East

3.5.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1. Price volatility and supply chain issues

3.6. Regulatory trends

3.6.1. U.S.

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. China

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Regional price trends

3.8.1. Cost structure analysis

3.8.2.1. R&D cost

3.8.2.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.8.2.3. Raw material cost

3.8.2.4. Distribution cost

3.8.2.5. Operating cost

3.8.2.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.8.2. Price by Product

3.8.3. Price by Application

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2018

3.9.1. Company market share analysis, 2018

3.9.2. Strategy dashboard

3.10. Porter’s analysis

3.10.1. Supplier power

3.10.2. Buyer power

3.10.3. Threat of new entrants

3.10.4. Threat of substitutes

3.10.5. Industry rivalry

3.11. PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.gminsights.com/

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].

This press release has not been edited by eTurboNews and is published from a syndicated feed.

Click here to post your own press-release on eTurboNews