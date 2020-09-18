North America marine scrubber systems market to garner substantial proceeds through 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 18 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Marine scrubber systems market is estimated to witness substantial traction in the coming years driven by rising concerns to lower SOx emissions along with the growing maritime pollution. Governments have been outlaying massive investments to improve technology and develop advanced marine scrubbers to address the rising environmental concerns. With maritime tourism and long voyages becoming a popular trend, marine scrubber systems industry share is expected to rise tremendously in the years ahead.

According to the latest report by Global Market Insights, Inc., marine scrubber systems market is likely to observe an annual installation of more than 2 thousand units by 2026. The report cites the expanding maritime tourism sector as one of the chief driving forces for this industry.

Increasing disposable income, developing living standards, better leisure time, demographic changes, are some of the factors contributing significantly towards the growing maritime tourism sector. The increasing maritime recreational activities have inflated pollution in turn intensifying the demand for marine scrubber systems to limit marine pollution.

In terms of fuel adoption, MDO marine scrubber systems have witnessed high installation owing to their less up-front expenses, easy installation process, and low maintenance. These scrubbers are highly being adopted on account of limited availability of gas oil and high annual fuel consumption. Government agencies, such as IMO, have introduced strict policies to conserve environment and lower emission levels.

Speaking of the application landscape, recreational activities contribute towards a major chunk of the overall marine scrubber systems market. Ships, ferries, etc. have not only impacted the quality of water but have also impacted the marine life considerably. In light of this scenario, governments across the nations have proposed various regulations and directives to address this alarming concern. Foreign direct investments on account of tax inversions and cross-border mergers are further expected to favor the worldwide marine scrubber systems industry share.

Elaborating on the regional landscape, North America marine scrubber systems industry is estimated to witness robust growth owing to the advancing shipping line and escalating government investments to improve navy security. Moreover, rising awareness towards environment sustainability and development of stringent and rigorous emission tiers will further boost NA marine scrubber systems market trends. As per the report, U.S will likely stand as a chief revenue pocket for NA through 2026.

Some of the major key participants in marine scrubber systems market include MAN Energy Solutions, Yara, and Wärtsilä. R&D investments, technological developments, M&As, product portfolio expansion are few of the various parameters characterizing the strategic landscape.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

