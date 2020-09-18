Expanding data center infrastructure to boost commercial standby generator sets market size

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 18 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Commercial standby generator sets market share will witness a significant growth over the coming years on account of the sturdy rise in both the frequencies & severity of weather-associated calamities leading to power outages. These events have also led to a significant number of solutions for emergency preparation by the commercial sector that will warrant a swift deployment of such units and impact the industry growth.

Frequent natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes and windstorms tend to cut down the power infrastructure. This results in power outages in several regions for a prolonged time period. Efficient commercial standby gensets have been under high demand in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and data centers owing to their use as an alternative energy source during emergency cases.

There has been a rise in the number of investments in the telecommunications sector which will also help stimulate business growth. Key players that have been involved in outlining the industry’s manufacturing and supplying outlook include Atlas Copco, John Deere, Cummins and Mitsubishi. Global commercial standby generator sets market size will record an annual installation of more than 400 thousand units by the year 2030.

There have been stringent policies laid down by the governments regarding emission standards to meet environmental regulations, accelerating the use of natural gas-based & hybrid gensets. The commercial standby generators are easy to install, require low maintenance and have low up-front costs which are some of the main reasons for the potential growth of the industry. There has been a rise in the demand for reliable & uninterrupted power during times of insufficient supply of electricity.

Expanding data center infrastructure has led to the growth in digitization which has prompted the increased adoption of the product. Rising concerns for the harmful environmental impact have led to a rise in the research & development initiatives to develop more efficient units, which will help fuel commercial standby generators industry trends.

There has been a surge in the dependability of businesses on both IT & digitization along with the increasing demand for consistent power supply, resulting in a major growth for the <75 kVA units segment. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the frequency as well as the severity of weather-related disasters in various coastal areas, often leading to a power cut.

North America has been witnessing a rising amount of investment for both the development and expansion of data center facilities in the U.S. as well as escalating costs of the downtimes, that will lead to the deployment of standby gensets. The government has implemented strict and rigorous emission tiers resulting in an increase in consumer awareness regarding environment sustainability.

Booming investments in infrastructure development, expansion in the growth of data centers and reduced diesel prices due to the decreasing oil prices will help in product penetration. North America commercial standby generator sets industry share is slated to register a growth of more than 4% up to 2030.

