Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Structure, Industry Inspection, and Forecast 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 18 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:An essential type of personal protective equipment (PPE), respiratory protective equipment market has gained a lot of traction in recent times, as it helps prevent exposure to hazardous substances. Respiratory protection is vital for shielding workers against harmful dusts, fumes, fogs, mists, smokes, gases, sprays, or vapors. In the healthcare sector, use RPE can help curb the spread of airborne diseases, infections, illnesses, and contaminants.

Reports estimate that global respiratory protective equipment market size will be worth more than US$11.05 billion by 2026, mainly driven by a surging product demand across medical and healthcare applications.

Air purifying respirators and supplier air respirators (SAR) are the commonly used types of RPE. In addition to healthcare and industrial sector, respiratory protection is prominently used across myriad military and aviation applications. The presence of strict regulatory standards pertaining to occupational health and safety in regions like North American and Europe will propel the product adoption.

The demand for respirators across healthcare facilities has experienced a massive upsurge in recent months due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. With many countries facing PPE shortages, the World Health Organization (WHO) had recommended governments to boost PPE manufacturing by 40% in March 2020.

The impact of health and safety regulations

Regulatory standards and policies play a critical role in shaping the welfare of economies and societies. The healthcare and industrial sectors are among the most heavily regulated industries when it comes to the use of personal protective gear, including respiratory protective equipment market.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) regulatory framework regarding the use of respirators requires employers to establish and maintain an effective respiratory protection program. Different varieties of respirators are required to tackle different types of hazards, and employees are responsible for complying with the respiratory protection program and using appropriate respirators.

Following recent shortages in respirator supply, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a temporary guidance in June 2020 intended to help protect agricultural workers who handle agrochemicals against exposure to the coronavirus. The EPA had recommended farm workers to reuse N95 respirators or extend their use beyond their service life.

Booming respirators demand amid COVID-19

Respirator manufacturers across many regions have ramped up RPE production due to the exponential rise in the demand for respiratory protection across healthcare facilities. Since January 2020, 3M has expanded its production capacity for N95 respirators. 3M plans to further double its annual output rate to produce almost 2 billion units over the next 12 months. In April, the company said it was supplying over 1 million N95 respirators to US healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, other organizations have been experimenting with RPE technologies to help address the global shortage. A recently conducted real-world hospital study shows that the use of elastomeric respirators, which are generally used in construction and industrial applications, could be a cost-effective strategy for healthcare systems to tackle N95 respirator shortages. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they also offer equal or better protection from airborne diseases as compared to N95 respirators.

With respirators expected to remain an essential requirement across industries and healthcare systems in the near future, RPE manufacturers are bound to witness lucrative opportunities. These companies are anticipated to focus on implementing advanced manufacturing technologies such as automation and 3D printing to rapidly supply respiratory protection equipment market.

