Calcium Nitrate Market size was more than USD 8.5 billion in 2017 and will witness 5.3% CAGR during the forecast timespan.

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 18 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Rising grain crops demand across the globe coupled with continuously reducing arable land shall boost calcium nitrate market for fertilizers over the forecast duration. Food demand is likely to rise with a prominent CAGR during the forecast timespan, as global population shall double by 2050. Additionally, declining numbers of fresh water sources coupled with inadequate water infrastructure in nations such as Indonesia, India, China, Sri Lanka and Pakistan shall propel the need for wastewater treatment facilities, that will subsequently boost calcium nitrate business over the forecast period. However, the product’s hygroscopic nature which makes it absorb moisture from the atmosphere is likely to hamper calcium nitrate market size growth over the next few years.

Fertilizers demand shall continue to rise as Asia Pacific nations are striving to raise their gradation capacity whereas developed nations are likely to maintain their fertilizer consumption with moderate growth potential. In addition, fertilizers demand is closely linked to food and fuel crops demand. The use of fertilizers containing calcium nitrate in agriculture is growing due to the rising demand for major oilseeds such as corn, soybeans and wheat and grains. According to United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), every day approximately 200,000 people are added to the world food demand. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that farmland needs to increase by at least 15% by 2020 to maintain the per capita global food consumption at par with present level.

Agriculture accounted for over 30% in global calcium nitrate market in 2017, both in terms of volume and value. Agriculture grade calcium nitrate is used as fertilizer ingredient to moderate impact of soil acidity. It aids in improving fruit quality and shelf-life. It can be used for crops grown in open fields. Calcium nitrate demand in greenhouses shall witness prominent gains from 2018 to 2025. This product grade will experience risen demand from areas where greenhouse cultivation is prominent and is likely to grow in the coming years.

The most important application segment of global calcium nitrate market in 2017 was fertilizers. This application segment generated revenue more than USD 3 billion in the same year. The segment shall expand with prominent CAGR during the forecast year owing to the fact that calcium nitrate is widely used as fertilizer ingredient in agriculture industry. Calcium nitrate fertilizers contain nitrogen and calcium, which are important nourishment elements for plants. These increase yield and quality, extend the storage life of fruits, and build up resistance to disease and pests. High calcium nitrate fertilizers consumption in Latin America and Asia Pacific countries to meet their respective food production shall fuel product demand during the forecast timespan. Other key application sectors of calcium nitrate include wastewater treatment, concrete manufacturing and explosives. A calcium nitrate-based fertilizer enhances the uptake of magnesium, potassium, and calcium from the soil. In addition, calcium nitrate is used for medicinal purposes in cooling baths, as a component in the manufacture of concrete, and in wastewater treatment.

Calcium nitrate is actively used to suppress the formation of odor in sewer networks and municipal wastewater treatment. The foul odor emanates primarily due to the release of hydrogen sulfide. Hydrogen sulfide production in sewers is associated with corrosion of concrete and metals, operational problems in wastewater treatment plants (WWTP), as well as with hygiene and odor problems. Addition of calcium nitrate in septic wastewater oxidizes biologically dissolved sulfide via autotrophic denitrification by sulfur-oxidizing denitrifying bacteria. Additionally, presence of calcium nitrate increases oxidation reduction potential, inhibiting the production of any odorous compounds under anaerobic conditions.

