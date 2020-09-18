Industrial Air Compressor Market | Industry Forecast Report To 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 17 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:According to new research study, industrial air compressor industry is likely to exceed $24 billion by 2026.

Wide-ranging applications of industrial air compressors in sectors such as food & beverage, general manufacturing, mining, oil & gas will push industrial air compressor market growth. The oil & gas industry is expanding in developing countries, such as India and China due to the upstream investments in projects. Industrial air compressors are highly energy-efficient, which is driving the product demand across various sectors. Manufacturers are further spending massive amounts to develop air compressors with higher capacity and lower energy consumption.

How will increased demand for rotary air compressors augment industrial air compressor market share?

On the basis of technology, industrial air compressor industry is segmented into reciprocating, centrifugal, and rotary air compressors. Among all, rotary air compressor technology is the most lucrative segment. In 2018, rotary air compressors held a 55% share in global industrial air compressor market and is expected to showcase similar growth patterns through 2026. The segmental growth can be attributed to lower heat generation attribute of rotary air compressors as compared to other types of air compressors. Also, they consume less energy and oil, which is anticipated to trigger market demand.

Why is the oil filled segment considered a lucrative growth avenue for industrial air compressor industry?

Industrial air compressor market forecast report estimates oil filled air compressors segment will accumulate proceeds more than $10 billion by 2026. Oil filled compressors have found huge applications in the manufacturing sector owing to their low cost and relative advantage over oil free air compressors. Oil filled industrial air compressors are also used extensively in hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The major applications of oil filled compressors are in drilling, quarrying, and mining activities where they are used to operate pneumatic drilling equipment.

Which factors are driving Asia Pacific industrial air compressor industry?

Burgeoning manufacturing, mining, and construction activities in Asia Pacific is likely to propel regional industrial air compressor market growth. The manufacturing sector has vast usage of industrial air compressors in automotive production, food & beverage, steel fabrication, etc. Industrial development is growing in Asia Pacific with an appreciable pace, and the region accounted for 40% share in global industrial output in 2018. Growing industrialization in the region is going to emerge as a major factor in inducing industrial air compressor industry demand.

How will the presence of several industry participants influence industrial air compressor market growth?

Industrial air compressor industry is characterized by the presence of a number of manufacturers present all over the world, which has generated lucrative growth opportunities for industrial air compressor business expansion. A few of the key participants in the industry are Gardner Denver, Ingersoll Rand, Quincy Compressor, and Emerson Climate Technologies, Hitachi, Sullivan-Palatek, Atlas Copco, Rolair Systems, Elgi Compressors, Kaeser Kompressoren among others. Some more prominent industrial air compressor market players include Bauer Compressors, Heyner, Ciasons Industrial, Doosan Portable Power, and Mat Holdings. A large amount of money is being disbursed by these companies to expand their businesses and retain their customer base. Various strategies, such as collaborations, partnerships, and mergers are being pursued by them to gain competitive advantage.

