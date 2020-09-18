Antimicrobial coatings market from mold remediation application will witness a CAGR of about 10.5% through 2025

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 18 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Antimicrobial coatings market from mold remediation application is projected to witness significant gains with over 10.5% CAGR worldwide during the forecast period. The product is widely deployed to stop the spread of stubborn molds housing different surfaces which results in strong odor and impacts the aesthetics of the hosted material. Pertaining to the same, it is used to maintain surface hygiene in several places such healthcare facilities, catering accommodations, washrooms and many more vulnerable places with damp indoors. Apart from affecting the aesthetics, the consistent prevalence of mold can also lead to adverse health effects such as coughing and wheezing.

Antimicrobial powder coatings market held a major revenue share of over 42% of the global market in 2015. The growth is attributed to the potent use of product that hinders microbial growth. These powdered products are manufactured from different ingredients such silver, bronze, titanium dioxide and copper, which are known to arrest the proliferation of microbes. So, they are predominantly used for sterilizing various equipment used in hospital settings.

Along with this, the product also finds extensive applicability to treat shopping carts in retail stores, escalators, elevators, various kitchen wares, food processing equipment, refrigerators, storage cabinets, shelves etc. Owing to a broad application spectrum, U.S. silver antimicrobial powder coatings market experienced a significant product consumption of about 35 kilo tons in 2018.

Growing demand for high quality solutions to reduce surface transmissions of bacteria and pathogens will drive the demand for antimicrobial coatings. A rapid shift towards high performance solutions in the healthcare sector to reduce infectious diseases has been observed. The key factor fueling the demand for antimicrobial coatings is the COVID-19 outbreak.

The pandemic has resulted in death a large number of people, which has prompted major concerns for reducing infections. Growing consumer awareness pertaining to overall wellbeing and precautionary measures for keeping infections at bay will bolster the demand for antimicrobial coatings.

The substances is experiencing Increasing utilization in healthcare sector. Huge investments are also made to reduce further propagation of COVID 19. Manufacturers are also sourcing local raw materials and experimenting with ferrous metals in an attempt to develop high performance coating offerings. Estimates suggests that global antimicrobial coatings market will exceed USD 6.3 billion by 2026.

