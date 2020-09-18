Plating On Plastics Market 2020-2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Atotech, Bolta Werke GmbH, Artcraft Plating & Finishing

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 18 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:In the latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., plating on plastics market size is poised to surpass US$931 mn by 2026.

Over the past decade, plating on plastics market has turned out to be a lucrative business and has continued to be in high demand. Several leading companies have come to the fore to use plastics to reduce weight of the vehicle to boost fuel efficiency and minimize production costs. As plastic components are less vulnerable to wear and corrosion, they are being highly sought-after in automotive industry, domestic fittings and electronics & electrical sectors.

Growth drivers

Increased demand for plating on plastics in automotive sector has become more apparent in recent years as it is economical to produce complex shapes from plastic and plate them with chrome and nickel for a good finish.

It is estimated that plating on plastics will largely be employed in the auto sector, especially in commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Notably, the ABS/PC blend is being utilized in high-temperature automotive applications, especially wheel covers. Some of the factors such as aesthetic design and weight reduction have become instrumental fueling the demand for plating on plastics in the automotive landscape.

Prominently, electroplating is being used to refurbish old automobile parts such as tire rims, bumpers and grills.

Trends

In a bid to attain a competitive edge in the industry, adoption of plating on plastics in domestic fittings and electronics and electrical applications will become more pronounced in the next half a decade. For instance, plating has become a cost-effective and efficient conductivity solution for manufacturing electrical components. Friction build-up is being reduced with the aid of nickel plating in electrical connectors.

Manufacturers are using plating as an efficient and cost-effective way to make the products appealing by reducing abrasion and scratches. Of late, use of plating has risen in domestic fittings, including bathrooms and kitchens to prevent fixtures from being strained.

Opportunities in the industry

Demand for plating on plastics market has surged drastically in recent years North America, APAC, and Europe. Environmental compliance and enhancements in quality have made plating on plastics process a highly sought-after manufacturing process. Fueled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and European REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) regulations and surged costs of waste management, investment in plated plastics may rise in the next five years. With nickel and chrome being used profoundly, plating on plastics offers growth opportunities for manufacturers of metal finishes.

Soaring popularity of plating on plastics market in automotive and domestic and fittings will probably provide opportunities galore to stakeholders eyeing to expand their footprints.

Latest eTN Podcast



Some of the challenges for manufacturers

Some of the factors such as varying cost on the number of process steps and quality of plastic surface may pose challenges for manufacturers.

Decorative applications with nickel, chrome, and increased number of applications are found in household applications, automotive, and electronics and electrical sectors, which may augur well for the industry size expansion.

