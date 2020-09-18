Global decabromodiphenyl ether market to record lucrative proceeds from the textile sector

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 18 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Burgeoning demand for flame-retardant products across the textile, plastics & electrical & electronics industry may stimulate decabromodiphenyl ether market outlook. The product usually consists of 80% bromine which is combined with antimony oxide that serves as a synergist.

Frontrunners in the Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market:

Considering business landscape, companies such as TOSOH Corporation, Shouguang Weidong Chemical, Acuro, Toronto Research Chemicals, SULI Co. Ltd., ICL-IP Europe, Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co. Ltd., AccuStandard, UNIBROM Corp., Avanschem, and Wingar Fengtai Chemical are currently at the forefront of the global decabromodiphenyl ether market.

Based on purity, the decabromodiphenyl ether (decaBDE) industry is classified into 83% and 97% forms. Out of these two, decaBDE products with 83% purity are expected to witness considerable demand in the forthcoming years. As per a report, in 2018, the segment was valued at over USD 230 million, primarily due to its widespread applications in electronic gadgets and home appliances like vacuum cleaners and washing machines. These products are manufactured from high-density polymers like PP, PPE, or PE that are used in small electrical parts like wires & cables, decorative lights, and light sockets.

Meanwhile, decabromodiphenyl ether with 97% purity is extensively used in the textile sector. Textile manufacturers commonly use decaBDE to meet the flammability standards. The product is usually applied on the back of fabrics as a coating that consists of EVA copolymer and antimony. On this note, studies suggest that 97% decaBDE ether market may record 4% CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

Considering the end-user segment, the decabromodiphenyl ether market from the building and construction wires segment is projected to surpass USD 30 million by the year 2025. DecaBDE is extensively used in roof and wall panels that are made up of UPE glass composites.

The product plays a pivotal role in the formation of insulation materials, foamed polyolefins, and roofing materials which involve membranes and films that are used under a roof to safeguard building areas. This could significantly broaden the product usage in years to come.

With surging applications across several sectors, Global Market Insights, Inc., predict that the global decabromodiphenyl ether market could surpass USD 430 million by 2025.

On the regional front, North America decaBDE market is expected to accrue sizable growth construction industry. Driven by the United States and Canada, the regional market may record around 4% CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

Burgeoning construction activities across North America may boost the demand for decaBDE products in pipes and commercial-grade carpeting. Meanwhile, application in elements like duct covering or insulation may further nourish North America decaBDE industry share.

Europe decaBDE market is also anticipated to generate lucrative returns for industry participants. Countries like the UK, France, and Germany are anticipated to lead the regional market that is projected to surpass USD 60 million by the year 2025. Requirement for affordable and reliable automobiles components could accelerate product’s penetration in the automotive sector of Europe.

