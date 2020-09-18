Railway Aftermarket by Global Trends, Opportunities & Industry Forecast To 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 18 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Railway aftermarket is set to record exponential growth on account of growing need to employ corrective and preventive maintenance measures in railway systems. In order to stay updated, the global railway sector is required to overhaul its system periodically.

Lately, numerous rail operators are preferring implementation of advanced maintenance solutions due to its various benefits to technical systems. As a result of this, the railway department is able to limit breakdowns and malfunctions during operations. Notably, these malfunctions cost heavy financial losses as well as impacts regular commuters.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4511

Metro rail is currently undergoing massive expansion, with numerous rail projects being implemented on a large scale that focuses on overhauling core rail systems and introducing new trains. In 2019, the Government of New South Wales (NSW) finalized an agreement with Northwest Rapid Transit (NRT) to extend Australia’s Sydney Metro rail project.

The deal involves an allocation of USD 1.3 billion for the maintenance and operation of Southwest lines and North West & City by 2034. Initiatives like this could provide remarkable opportunities for railway aftermarket manufacturers over the coming years.

Component suppliers are employing latest technologies like advanced analytics and big data solutions to expand their product portfolio. According to reports, third party/component supplier are anticipated to maintain nearly 20% of the railway aftermarket revenue share by 2026.

Reportedly, in March 2017, Knorr-Bremse Group introduced OpenText Analytics to facilitate intelligent fleet management and condition-based maintenance. The services is slated to allow users to predict potential failures in advance, thereby, strengthening preventive maintenance measures.

Get this report Customized to your [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4511

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 5. Railway Aftermarket, By Product

5.1. Global railway aftermarket share by product, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Rail Infrastructure

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Rolling stock

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3.3. Metro

5.3.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

Latest eTN Podcast



5.3.4. High speed railways

5.3.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3.5. Light rail & trams

5.3.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3.6. Locomotives

5.3.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3.7. Passenger coaches

5.3.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.3.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3.8. Freight wagons

5.3.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.3.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6. Railway Aftermarket, By Service provider

6.1. Global railway aftermarket share by service provider, 2018 & 2026

6.2. OEM

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

6.3. Railway operators

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

6.4. Third party/component suppliers

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/railway-aftermarket

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].

This press release has not been edited by eTurboNews and is published from a syndicated feed.

Click here to post your own press-release on eTurboNews