Rome’s Fiumicino first airport in the world to earn ‘COVID-19 5-Star Rating’

Rome’s Fiumicino Airport has become the first airport in the world to earn “the COVID-19 5-Star Airport Rating” from Skytrax, an international airport industry ratings body. Skytrax, known for its annual rankings of the world’s best airports came up with the designation for airport hygiene in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Despite being the busiest airport in Italy, the airport scored points for having easy-to-read signage in multiple languages, strict enforcement of mask-wearing, visibly present cleaning staff and efficiency thanks to the consolidation of all incoming and outgoing flights to a single terminal for easier tracking. Rome’s Fiumicino Airport has also just become the first European airport to test departing passengers as part of an initial trial involving flights to Milan.

Latest eTN Podcast



With very high standards of airport cleanliness and maintenance procedures, travelers looking for a much-needed post-lockdown summer break can now visit Rome with confidence. With pleasant temperatures of around 22 °C, fewer tourists, crowd-free attractions and delicious food, Rome is the idyllic destination for a safe late-summer holiday.

Director of ENIT, Maria Elena Rossi said: “Health and safety measures remain a key priority for visitors coming to Italy with the aim to create a safe and seamless travelling experience from the moment they step on the plane. We are delighted that Italy’s busiest airport and central hub has been recognized for its consistency in delivering a high standard of COVID-19 protocols that enable a safe environment for all customers and staff. With robust procedures in place and a commitment to ensure travelers stay safe during their visit, we welcome tourists to explore Rome this Autumn and winter in a safe environment.”