5 factors driving Antimicrobial Textiles Market outlook

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 17 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Global antimicrobial textiles market size could cross USD 20.5 billion in total annual remuneration by 2026.

Antimicrobial textiles carry the ability to kill or inhibit the bacteria cell growth, which helps in reducing the chances of hospital-acquired infections to both the patient as well as the medical practitioners. The high geriatric population globally and the growing concern over infections, especially in regions such as Europe and the U.S., has outlined the global antimicrobial textiles market trends over the past few years.

Antimicrobial fabrics find use in a variety of applications and the industry will showcase enormous growth in the coming times due to strategic distribution and partnership agreements of the textile manufacturers with various end-user industries. For example, in the year 2018, PurThread Technologies, Inc. signed a strategic distribution agreement with Mitsui & Co. Inc.

Increasing awareness among the people regarding the need to maintain personal hygiene along with an improved disposable income, expanding the ability of the people to spend on better quality, safe and advanced textiles has supported developments in the business over the years.

High demand for cotton fabric products

With respect to the type of fabric, cotton-based antimicrobial clothing has gained considerable adoption in the last few years. Cotton accounts for nearly 40% of the total market share due to the extensive use of these textiles in apparel applications.

An organic fabric, cotton has gained tremendous popularity in the apparel industry due to the wear comfort, durability as well as moisture control. However, constantly changing weather conditions globally is affecting the production capacities of cotton in recent times.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a key market

Geographically speaking, Asia Pacific has emerged as a key consumer of antimicrobial textiles due to the improvement in the healthcare facilities over the years along with an economic improvement among the people encouraging the adoption of enhanced medical services. The textile market in China and India is showcasing robust developments that will support the antimicrobial textiles market trends in the coming times, with growing population.

Textiles applications in households

With regards to the application spectrum, home textiles have registered notable gains over the years primarily due to the increasing demand for home furnishing items along with growing household expenditures. Antifungal and antibacterial textiles are witnessing increasing use due to the need to keep infections at bay. They find extensive use in bedsheets and curtains.

Metals & metallic salts as active agents

Metals and metallic salt agents are used due to superior properties like long-lasting antimicrobial characteristics offered to fabrics. This type of active agent was responsible for more than half of the total consumption share in the year 2019. Many metals and metallic salts like copper, zinc, silver, and cobalt are extensively used in the textile industry for superior antimicrobial solutions.

Coronavirus and need for antimicrobial textiles

The coronavirus pandemic, which has affected all and claimed millions of lives worldwide, has driven the need for antimicrobial textiles that help in controlling the spread of infections, especially in the hospital premises. There is an extensive need for antimicrobial apparels for medical workers engaged in COVID-care centers since they come in contact with a number of COVID-19 infected patients.

Many product manufacturers are accelerating their capabilities to meet the constantly increasing need for antimicrobial and antifungal textiles that help in securing the lives of the people. Companies around the world are working towards developing solutions that help in the fight against the virus.

For example, in March 2020, Switzerland based supplier of finishing technology HeiQ Materials AG introduced HeiQ Viroblock, an antiviral textile treatment solution that has proven to be effective against coronavirus in facial mask covering testing. The novel product is known to improve the antiviral log reduction from 2.9 of untreated face masks to more than 99.99% decline in the virus infectivity.

