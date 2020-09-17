Aloha to Tourism in Hawaii: Visit Hawaii as of October 15

What are the restrictions to visit Hawaii after October 15? Pack your suitcase soon and experience the magic and hospitality of the Aloha State Again. Today the Hawaii visitors industry had excellent and long-awaited news.

Hawaii Governor David Ige announced this afternoon that the State of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program will start on October 15, 2020. This will give travelers arriving from out of state an alternative to the 14-day mandatory self-quarantine.

“Hawaii will start its pre-travel testing program for COVID-19 on October 15, enabling travelers to avoid quarantine if they take the test within a 72-hour period prior to their arrival and test negative. We have agreements in place with CVS and Kaiser Permanente, who will offer the tests, and we will announce new testing partners in the coming weeks,” Gov. Ige said.

Pre-travel testing enables travelers to avoid a mandatory 14-day quarantine if they are tested no earlier than 72 hours before their flight arrives with an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), performed using a nasal swab, and can show proof of negative test results from a CLIA certified laboratory. Travelers also will have their temperatures checked upon arrival and must fill out a travel and health form. Upon arrival in Hawai'i, passengers unable to provide proof of an approved negative test will be required to go into quarantine for 14 days or until they can provide proof of negative test results



Initially, the pre-travel testing program was scheduled to begin on August 1. Hawaii’s trans-Pacific quarantine has been in effect since March 26 as a way to help control the spread of COVID-19. The Hawaii Department of Health is in charge of the pre-travel testing program.

“We continue to educate visitors before and after they arrive in the Hawaiian Islands to make them more mindful and aware of their responsibility to keep themselves and our residents safe,” De Fries added.