Hornblower Names New CMO

Hornblower Group today announced Kristina Heney has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.

In this newly created senior role, Heney will be responsible for re-imagining the marketing and sales approach to drive revenue growth, build brand value, and elevate consumer experience for all the Hornblower Group holdings – a global portfolio that straddles multiple on-water segments such as dining and overnight cruising, sightseeing tours and ferry services and features such marquee experiences as Statue Cruises, Niagara Cruises, and Alcatraz Cruises.

“As a world-class marketer, Kristina has spent her career building iconic brands and bringing extraordinary live experiences to consumers around the globe,” said Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Rabbitt. “Hornblower has spent this downtime since March investing in consumer technology and upping our already strong approach to customer experience. With Kristina onboard, our marketing efforts will benefit from her considerable customer insight, strategic focus on storytelling and experience creation and ability to create innovative business partnerships that open the door to new revenue streams, products and experiences.”

Latest eTN Podcast



Previously, Heney was chief marketing & experience officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, where she was instrumental in reigniting the brand through digital and social transformation. During her tenure she invigorated fan engagement through the creation of original customer experiences alongside global business partnerships to drive record revenues. Prior to her time at Cirque, Heney enjoyed a productive career stretching two decades, heading marketing and revenue management at Madison Square Garden Entertainment, the non-sports division that manages shows at MSG venues in LA, Chicago, Boston, and New York. She began her career at the National Basketball Association where she worked with licensees and live events to extend the impact of the NBA globally.

“As the world gradually reopens, it’s vitally important we connect, create anticipation and ultimately deliver powerful experiences for guests who want to experience that visceral excitement that can only be felt when experiencing something live, said Heney. “I am thrilled to join Hornblower at this pivotal time and look forward to creating defining experiences for those guests that choose to cruise, tour or ride along with us at our more than 30 locations around the world.”

#rebuildingtravel