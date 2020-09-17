World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage Appoints New CCO

The World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage (WTACH) has appointed Mr. Nigel Fell as Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately.

Fell, a UK national, is a multi-award-winning destination and business development strategist at c-suite level for some of Europe’s largest and best-known travel organizations, including tour operators and not-for-profit associations.

Over the last 20 years Fell has worked with governments, tourist boards and major tour operators to develop, implement and manage tourism strategies. In addition, Fell is a qualified trainer and has worked to upskill and mentor business owners around the world.

Latest eTN Podcast



WTACH CEO Chris Flynn said: “Nigel has created strategies for some of the most admired destinations and tourism brands in the world. He will now help WTACH find appropriate commercial partners who want to help cultural and heritage attractions around the world benefit from tourism in a more responsible and mutually beneficial way.”

Flynn said that WTACH will make more high profile additions to its Board over the next few weeks. “As the tourism industry looks to the end of COVID-19, WTACH will work hard with partners to encourage best practice at heritage attractions, especially in developing economies.”

#rebuildingtravel