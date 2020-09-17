Warning buying from Apple after applying for the Apple Card

This experience will explain that the Apple Credit Card issued by Goldman Sachs is not a winning partnership for new purchases from Apple, and here is why.

On Tuesday Apple announced its new 6th generation Apple watch. I was very excited about the new fitness app that comes with the watch and decided to order one.

I went to the online Apple Store at apple.com and it was easy to find the watch, apply my trade-in, and going to the order page. I did not realize that such a simple purchase would be made impossible by Apple Card Support from Goldman Sachs.

Once at the order page there are two options. One to pay in full, the other pay in interest-free installments. Interest-free sounded excitement, so when I went clicked on this option, my application was already automatically filled out except for my date of birth, my social security number, and yearly income.

I added it and pressed on it and submitted the application.

The response was: Apple was unable to verify the information and asked me to upload both copies of my driver’s license.

I did this and I received another message that Apple had to think about it and would email me within 3-4 days. This email came very fast. It told me my application was denied because my identity could not be confirmed. It suggested to do it again.

Latest eTN Podcast



I did. This time I used a higher version of a scan and resubmitted it. The same happened.

The third time around I used my I phone to take a picture of my driver’s license, and for the third time the same process, my application was denied, because Goldman Sachs could not identify me.

This time I called the customer service number given on the email.

Listen to what happened next on this podcast. Be warned!

Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/etn/message

Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/etn/support