The 6 Best Picnic Spots In The US

From deserts and mountains to riversides and woodlands, there are tons of beautiful landscapes in the United States. There are various places in the United States that have been designed and modified specially for picnics. If you have become tired of the hustle and bustle of life and just want to breathe some fresh, clean air with your friends and family, we have compiled the best picnic spots for you.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Nevada)

Located only 17 miles west of Las Vegas, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area offers a one-of-a-kind natural experience. Interestingly, despite being so close to Vegas, the park is nothing like the city that never sleeps. It’s the perfect place to escape the fastness of Vegas and the coldness of North Dakota.

Apart from its breathtaking beauty, the park also offers rock climbing, horseback riding, hiking, and much more. To help you enhance your picnic experience, it allows barbecue grills during most of the year. If you’re taking your own grill, Weber and Char Broil gas grills are the best for this purpose. A Weber and Char Broil gas grill comparison will help you choose the best grill for yourself.

Guadalupe River State Park (Texas)

The Guadalupe River State Park is a great picnic spot, especially for wildlife lovers. You can spend hours there and interact with nature. Since the park is home to different species of birds and wildlife, you can enjoy wildlife watching. Other than that, the park offers hiking, camping, biking, horseback riding, and geocache on land.

Many miles of riverfront access is the main attraction for picnickers here. In case you’re wondering, the park allows fishing, so you can catch fish and grill it before hiking. Additionally, you can swim and even tube in the river. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can go canoeing down the river as well.

Glacier Point (California)

Hiking lovers can’t find a more breathtakingly gorgeous place than Glacier Point. Located in the southern part of Yosemite Valley, the place offers some of the most mesmerizing and memorable sights of the US. If you manage to reach high enough, the picnic point shows you the best view of Yosemite Valley, its high country, Half Dome, Yosemite Falls, and even High Sierra.

During the winter, it can be a little hard to reach up to this place. However, once you do, you’ll see how popular this location is among cross-country skiers. In the warmer months, Glacier Point is easily accessible by car. This makes things much easier for new hikers and families with kids and the elderly.

Central Park (New York)

Also known as the heart of New York, Central Park is one of the most famous parks in the world. If you have been to New York, you definitely must have seen or gone to this park. Despite being in one of the busiest cities in the world, Central Park is a calm and peaceful piece of nature—a true urban escape. Once you witness the beauty of this place, you will keep coming back to it.

For a lovely afternoon, we recommend getting some baked items packed in a picnic basket. Take a stroll through the park and find the perfect spot for yourself. In spite of being located in one of the most populous cities in the world, you can easily find a nice and quiet place on this 840 acres of land. That’s the beauty of Central Park.

Oleta River State Park (Florida)

Covering over a thousand acres of land, Oleta River State Park is Florida’s largest urban park. It’s a place where families can enjoy a picnic along Biscayne Bay. Having an enormous area covered with water bodies, Oleta River State Park is also a utopia for swimmers, anglers, and paddlers. Kayaking and canoeing are also among the major attractions of this piece of land.

In addition to that, Oleta River State Park is known for its numerous miles of biking trails. With so many miles of off-road bike paths, mountain bikers can’t find a better place than this in Florida. We recommend you to take a lot of time out to explore the park entirely. But don’t forget to bring all your water sports equipment. You wouldn’t want to leave the place once you’re there, which is why they have rent-able cabins there where you can spend the night.

Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

What could be a better place for a picnic other than a remote island? Isle Royale is located on Lake Superior, covering a vast area of 894 square miles. The whole island is used as a national park. The beauty of Isle Royale is that even though it’s located within one of the Great Lakes, it contains a number of mini lakes, rivers, and streams.

In other words, Isle Royale is a world of its own. Due to this, it is home to a variety of wildlife like moose, wolves, red foxes, snowshoe hares, and numerous birds of prey. Although it is the perfect picnic place, you should have lots of spare time if you want to picnic here. You might need more than a day to properly enjoy here. This is because of the vastness of the island and its remote northern location.

Getting to Isle Royale National Park isn’t a piece of cake, but that’s what makes it fun. There are four ferries that operate the park’s shuttle service. They go to the island from either Minnesota or Michigan. To reach the island, you can take one of the ferries. Alternatively, you can go on a seaplane. Isle Royale National Park offers the finest camping and hiking experience in America. A picnic is not just a picnic at Isle Royale; it’s a complete wilderness adventure.

Conclusion

All the above-mentioned beautiful picnic spots are the result of man and nature working together. No matter which place you choose for your picnic, make sure you don’t litter there. The innocent plant and wildlife suffer because of your trash, which ultimately harms all of us.