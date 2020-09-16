Aeroflot’s Board of Directors approves additional share issue

Russia’s PJSC Aeroflot announces the results of an extraordinary Board of Directors meeting held on 15 September 2020 with absentee voting.

As part of a set of measures to bolster Aeroflot’s long-term liquidity and financial stability and support the further restoration of operating capacities to pre-COVID-19 levels, the Board of Directors of PJSC Aeroflot approved the Prospectus of an additional share issue, which was previously approved by the EGM of PJSC Aeroflot, as well as a number of technical formalities and documents required to organize an additional issue.

The Prospectus will be published after registration by the Central Bank.