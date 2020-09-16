United Airlines resumes Key West flights from Chicago and Newark

Beginning October 1 United Airlines is to resume daily nonstop service to Key West from Chicago O’Hare and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty international airports on United Express 70-seat Embraer E170 regional jets.

In addition, beginning Nov. 6 United is to launch new nonstop service five times weekly between Key West and Washington Dulles International Airport — a new market for the Florida Keys with United. Those flights are to operate Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“Key West is a very, very exciting and safe destination within the boundaries of the United States. Our demand is strong,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys & Key West. “We’re anticipating that airline seats for fall into Key West will exceed the number of seats we had in fall 2019.”

Beginning Dec. 17 United is to increase its new service to daily flights to Key West from Dulles.

“The Washington, D.C., Beltway region has the potential to increase our visitor numbers in the fall shoulder season, which would be a great boost to our lodging properties and tourism-related businesses,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of the Florida Keys & Key West destination marketing office.

“This new market is likely to become a top draw for visitors from the Northeast, which traditionally is one of our top winter feeder markets,” Mitchell added.

United’s E170 aircraft have seating for 64 main cabin and six first-class passengers.