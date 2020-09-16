Concrete Admixture Market 2020 | Industry Size, Trends, and Growth by 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 16 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:According to a comprehensive research report, concrete admixture market is expected to surpass $30 billion in revenue by 2026.

Ongoing construction activities due to burgeoning urbanization will offer an impetus to the growth of concrete admixture market. Not only construction but remodeling and restructuring activities are also playing a substantial role in pushing business revenue. Infrastructure projects are witnessing a meteoric rise in number along with the favorable government policies, which will escalate concrete admixture industry size.

Described below are a few of the key concrete admixture industry trends:

Increasing adoption of accelerators

Based on the product spectrum, concrete admixture market is bifurcated into accelerators, water reducers, superplasticizers, retarders, and air entertaining mixture. Among these, extraordinary properties possessed by concrete admixture accelerator and air-entraining mixture will lead these segments to exhibit reasonable growth in the ensuing years.

Accelerating admixtures help in intensifying the strength development rate, which, in turn, reduces construction time. Moreover, governments in developing countries are introducing several regulations and enhancing infrastructure development projects, which are some of the factors inducing the adoption of concrete admixture accelerator.

Rising demand in the non-residential sector

Accentuating demand for retail shop centers, hotels, amusement/recreation, educational hubs, and other non-residential buildings will enhance segmental growth. Several benefits, such as abatements and tax holidays offered by government policies leaning toward the construction of non-residential buildings are likely to bring in substantial revenue for concrete admixture industry.

Accelerating construction & renovation activities worldwide

Construction sector in a plethora of regions, including Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, has been depicting momentous growth. The governments across Europe and the U.S. are mostly remodeling and restructuring their existing infrastructure, which has surged the demand for concrete admixtures.

This can be evidenced by the statistics in 2014, when renovation projects accounted for double spending than new construction projects. As the number of construction and renovation projects rises, concrete admixture market outlook will observe a significant transformation.

North America and Europe, are expected to emerge as pivotal growth grounds for concrete admixture industry owing to rapidly growing urbanization and revitalizing construction sector. European construction sector, in recent times, has witnessed a massive demand for sustainable construction and infrastructure development.

Government bodies in the region are pouring a slew of investments for effectuating infrastructure development projects. For instance, the European Union invested around $4.4 billion on approximately 25 infrastructure development projects across 10 member states. Such projects are anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for concrete admixture market growth over the forecast period.

Middle East construction industry is significantly being supplemented by charting out population and soaring demand for housing facilities, which will push revenue graph of concrete admixture industry. Countries in the region are undergoing huge infrastructure development with the support of investments outlaid by regional governments.

Also, GCC countries are focusing on long-term supply strategy for the improvement of social infrastructure. For instance, Saudi Arabia capital projects are projected to witness a valuation of $1.2 trillion and the UAE projects are likely to observe around $713 billion.

Table of contents for this research

Report Content

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.1.1 Initial data exploration

1.1.2 Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3 Industry insights and validation

1.1.4 Definitions & forecast parameters

1.1.4.1 Definition

1.1.4.2 Forecast parameters

1.2 Data sources

1.2.1 Primary

1.2.2 Secondary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Concrete admixture industry 360° synopsis, 2016 – 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Product by application trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Concrete Admixture Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.3.4 Value addition

3.3.5 Distributor channel analysis

3.3.6 Vendor matrix

3.3.6.1 List of key raw material suppliers

3.3.6.2 List of key manufacturers/distributors

3.3.6.3 List of key/potential customers

3.3.6.4 List of key service providers

3.3.7 Innovation & sustainability

3.3.7.1 Patent analysis

3.3.1 Technology landscape

3.3.2 Production process

3.3.3 Comparison of manufacturing techniques

3.3.4 Future trends

3.4 Industry impact forces

3.4.1 Growth drivers

3.4.1.1 Global drivers

3.4.1.1.1 Rapid rate of urbanization across the globe

3.4.1.1.2 Rising government initiative for better infrastructure development

3.4.1.2 Regional drivers

3.4.1.2.1 Revival of the U.S. and European construction industry

3.4.1.2.2 Rapidly growing construction industry in Asia Pacific

3.4.1.2.3 Rising investment in the construction industry in the Middle East

3.4.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.4.2.1 Rising product prices

3.4.2.2 Lack of skilled labor and lack of awareness about admixture in the unorganized construction sector

3.5 Regulatory trends

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 India

3.5.3 Saudi Arabia

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 China

3.6 Growth potential analysis

3.7 Regional price trends

3.7.1 Cost structure analysis

3.7.1.1 R&D Cost

3.7.1.2 Manufacturing and Equipment cost

3.7.1.3 Raw Material Cost

3.7.1.4 Distribution Cost

3.7.1.5 Operating Cost

3.7.1.6 Miscellaneous Cost

3.7.2 Price by product

3.7.3 Price by end-user

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2018

3.8.1 Company market share analysis, 2018

3.8.2 Global

3.8.3 Regional

3.8.4 Brand analysis

3.8.5 Key stakeholders

3.8.6 Strategy dashboard

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.9.1 Supplier power

3.9.2 Buyer power

3.9.3 Threat of new entrants

3.9.4 Threat of substitutes

3.9.5 Industry rivalry

3.10 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.gminsights.com/

