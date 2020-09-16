Windows and Doors Market | Industry Size, Trends and Growth by 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 16 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Global windows and doors market is slated to experience considerable expansion owing to the increasing consumer spending on home improvements. More and more people around the world are actively investing in interior remodeling and renovations, which will accelerate the demand for modern windows and doors.

Global Market Insights, Inc., forecasts that global windows and doors market size will be worth more than US$235.2 billion by 2026. Described below are some of the major trends propelling the demand for the critical building components over the next few years.

Growing implementation of green technologies

In recent years, the focus has gradually shifted towards the construction of sustainable infrastructure with the implementation of green technologies. Technological developments and the emergence of home automation will likely fuel the demand for smart doors and windows.

With a growing focus over comfort and security, automated and smart products are anticipated to witness increasing adoption in the upcoming years. Constant innovations in technology will offer lucrative opportunities to window and door manufacturers.

Ongoing infrastructure development projects

A booming global building & construction sector will remain a major growth driver for windows and door deployment. Ongoing modification and refurbishment of existing doors and windows with latest technological features will further augment the market share. Customized components are increasingly gaining consumer attraction.

Consumers now have a variety of options to choose from in terms of hardware, glass inert, colors, and much more. Meanwhile, pocket doors are gaining prominence in home interiors as these doors can slide back into the wall, saving space and avoiding the need to repeatedly open and close.

Strong demand in residential applications

Based on the applications, new residential segment is projected to create significant demand for windows and doors during the analysis period. This can be associated with growing housing construction across several regions. Citing an instance, in 2018, the demand for windows in new housing construction in the U.S. increased by 3.4%.

Additionally, the demand for remodeling and replacement surged by 2% during the same year. Rising construction projects and a significant growth in the demand for single-family homes, mainly across developing regions will drive the segment growth.

Increasing preference for metal doors and windows

In terms of the material used, the market is segmented into wood, metal, and uPVC, among others. Metal windows and doors serve as an elegant option that can complement various interior designs and styles. The category suits both white or modern grey colored walls as well as brick exterior homes and buildings.

The segment accounts for a 25% revenue share of global windows and doors market. Metal windows and doors are generally made of aluminum owing to benefits such as added durability, excellent strength, and superior efficiency.

Expanding tourism sector in MEA

Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to hold a significant share in global windows and doors industry. Growing residential construction in the region will create substantial demand for these components in the forthcoming years. In 2017, the ministry of housing portal recorded more than 1.1 million families for the purchase of a home, and over 50,000 families on real estate development fund portal.

The regional tourism sector is anticipated to attract more than 30 million tourists over the next 12 years. The region has committed to the construction of more than 50,000 new hotels and resorts to accommodate tourists.

