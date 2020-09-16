Graphene to emerge as a key element in advanced electronic products

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 16 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The expansion of semiconductor and electronics industries will have a positive impact on graphene market trends over the coming years. The material is known to be among the thinnest ever known to mankind while it exhibits about 200 times more strength than steel.

Graphene is an outstanding conductor of heat and electricity and has a high potential to be used across any industry. It is only one atom thick which makes it almost entirely transparent. It transmits around 97-98% of light in comparison with a single pane window glass that transmits 80-90% of light. Its superior and multiple properties have fueled its applications in LCDs, touchscreens and solar panels.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/233

It has been estimated that global graphene market size will reach over US$400 million in revenues by 2026, with significant demand from energy, automotive, electronics and healthcare segments.

Applied Graphene Materials plc, Graphenea S.A, Graphene Frontiers, ACS Materials LLC, Haydale Limited, Advanced Graphene Products, Applied Nanotech, Inc., Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Company Limited, XG Sciences, Grafoid Inc, AMO Gmbh, Angstron Materials, Inc., Angstron Materials, Inc., Graphene Laboratories, Inc., and Thomas Swan & Co.

Manufacturers are producing various grades and types of graphene material that include high-quality mono-layer graphene and graphene flakes in a large volume. There are major research and development activities taking place for product development, for instance high-end graphene sheets that could be used in applications such as sensors.

Graphene flakes are produced at lower prices as well as in larger volumes and can be utilized in applications like consumer electronics, sports equipment and automotive among others. The Mate 20 X smartphone manufactured by Huawei essentially uses the graphene film cooling technology to manage heating in phones.

Growing electronics sector in Asia to be a driving factor for graphene consumption

Latest eTN Podcast



Graphene has a significant potential to help create next-generation electronics like faster semiconductors, transistors and bendable phones. It can essentially be used as a coating that could enhance the touchscreen quality on tablets and phones.

The electronics industry across the Asia Pacific region has been gaining a steady momentum which will prove to be beneficial for graphene market in the forthcoming years. Rise in the middle-class population and the increase in the disposable income at hand have been fueling the electronics consumption in India.

India has permitted a 100% flow of FDI for the electronics industry, under automatic route, with 49% of approved in the case of electronics used for defense. The Indian electronics sector is considered to be one of the world’s largest consumer markets, expected to reach US$400 billion by the year 2025, creating a positive growth prospect for graphene demand.

Rising environmental concerns to act as a restraint for graphene consumption

Graphene has been experiencing a massive hype due to its exceptional features and the number of applications it can cater to across multiple industries. However, some grades of the material are known for their high manufacturing cost that could hamper its production scale and demand. The price of graphene is essentially connected to the quality of the material.

While graphene of a lower quality can be inexpensive and used for certain applications, they cannot be used in the other industries for a wider range of applications. For instance, graphene oxide powder is used to make conductive graphene paper for advanced biotechnology applications. But the electronic properties of that material may not be sufficient for solar cells, smart windows, LEDs and flexible batteries, among others.

Recent studies have suggested that graphene oxide may turn out to be toxic to humans, if not disposed of properly, as the disposal might contaminate the ground and surface environments.

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].

This press release has not been edited by eTurboNews and is published from a syndicated feed.

Click here to post your own press-release on eTurboNews