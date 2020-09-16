United Airlines adds antimicrobial spray to cabin-cleaning measures

United Airlines today announced that it is adding Zoono Microbe Shield, an EPA registered antimicrobial coating that forms a long-lasting bond with surfaces and inhibits the growth of microbes, to the airline’s already rigorous safety and cleaning procedures. United is currently applying the coating each week on more than 30 aircraft to seats, tray tables, armrests, overhead bins, lavatories and crew stations and expects to add this latest measure to its entire mainline and express fleet before the end of the year.

The antimicrobial coating, created by Zoono Group Limited, a New Zealand Company and distributed in the USA by MicroSonic Solutions, will serve as an added layer of protection that complements the airline’s existing, daily electrostatic spraying regimen before departing flights.

“This long-lasting, antimicrobial spray adds an extra level of protection on our aircraft to help better protect our employees and customers,” said Toby Enqvist, United’s Chief Customer Officer. “As part of our layered approach to safety, antimicrobials are an effective complement to our hospital-grade HEPA air filtration system, mandatory mask policy for customers and daily electrostatic spraying. We’ve overhauled our policies and procedures and continue to implement new, innovative solutions that deliver a safer onboard experience.”

The Zoono Microbe Shield works by bonding to surfaces and creating a protective layer that resembles microscopic pins once dry which rupture cell walls and membranes when microbes come in contact with them. The chemical is classified by the EPA as Category IV, which is the lowest level of toxicity. During an aircraft’s deep cleanings, United will use the NovaRover which is designed to apply a super fine mist of the antimicrobial that coats all surfaces in a 12-foot radius with a single spray. United will apply the antimicrobial to aircraft overnight every seven days using electrostatic sprayers to refresh and fortify the protective layer, while continuing to electrostatic spray disinfectant to the aircraft cabin before almost every departure.

“MicroSonic is proud to provide United with the most advanced application of antimicrobial protection for their aircraft,” said Nick Federico, MicroSonic’s President. “Our proprietary NovaRover system combined with Zoono Microbe Shield will deliver an additional effective layer of microbial protection, reassuring customers and crew that the environment inside United aircraft is more safe and clean.”

United is currently applying Zoono Microbe Shield on aircraft at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and expects to expand it to each of its six other hubs and approximately 200 U.S. airports where United aircraft remain overnight in the coming months. The airline plans to deploy NovaRovers at ten airports, including each of United’s seven hubs as well as Boston, Cleveland and Las Vegas.