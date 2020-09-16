Three major trends fostering Industrial Safety Gloves Market outlook through 2025

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 16 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:With the rising number of workplace incidents that lead to hand and wrist injuries, the industrial safety gloves market is likely to register tremendous gains over the coming years. Given the favorable regulatory scenario and increasing instances of injuries, several industry players have been focusing on improving their market position through new product launches, stimulating market growth.

For instance, recently, CGETC, Inc., a retail-based firm, reportedly launched two new products to its CustomGrips glove series, the Cut Resistant Work S10 gloves and Level 4 Abrasion Resistant U50 series glove for increasing the workers confidence, when handling dangerous equipment, and providing comfort while ensuring safety. The new gloves series provide a higher level of dexterity and flexibility further encouraging longer wear.

Request a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/771

Meanwhile, rising concerns relating to financial costs incurred in medical expenses, lost production time, and workers compensation across industries such as chemical, automotive, construction, oil & gas will drive the market demand for these products. Strict regulation and norms introduced by regulatory bodies like the EU and OSHA to ensure worker protection would likely surge market growth. These regulations protect workers from various workplace hazards like cuts, snags, thermal hazard, mechanical hazard, and electrical hazard by making use of PPE mandatory, ensuring a steady demand for products such as safety gloves.

Below are some of the key trends that are likely to influence industrial safety gloves market size by 2025:

Increasing adoption of chemical & liquid protection gloves

In terms of product, chemical & liquid protection segment is expected to foresee substantial gains of around 7.0% by the end of the analysis timeframe since it supports varied applications, which include protection against hydraulic acids and fluids. Moreover, innovative design trends, along with properties like enhanced grip for giving protection in cold weather, oil & water resistance, anti-impact will support product demand. Chemical & liquid protection products are also suitable for various task areas like pipeline, oil rig & platform, and oil haulers.

Growing demand for gloves in oil & gas application

Latest eTN Podcast



Oil & gas application segment will exhibit substantial growth with more than 6.3% CAGR over the forecast time period. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on enhancing the standards of gloves for oil & gas application since pinching, cut, puncture, crushing hazards are a majority of serious hand injuries experienced by workers in the industry. Further, growing adoption of back of hand protection and arch flash protection gloves with higher grip for oily surfaces is likely to support the segmental growth since injuries from arch flash incidents are rising.

In addition, the launch of new technologies in the market will also prove to be beneficial for the oil & gas application. The new layering technology in gloves contains a coating that deflects oil and a coating that absorbs oil to effectively prevent saturation. In comparison to double-dipped gloves, these gloves are considerably lighter and compared to glove coatings, they are also more abrasion-resistant. These features make them an ideal choice for several taxing applications in the oil & gas sector.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/771

Increasing product demand across Asia-Pacific

APAC industrial safety gloves market is likely to hold nearly 15% market share by the end of the forecast time period since the region has been observing rapid expansion of industrial output over the past few years. Developing markets such as India, Japan, and China are observing high product demand since an increasing portion of workers live and work in these markets. In addition, support from the government and availability of cheap natural gas, labor, and water would likely encourage industry growth across the region.

Notable industrial safety gloves market players operating in the market include Ansell Limited, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Atlas Safety Products, Blaklader B.V, Arco Limited, Ejendals AB, Acme, and Honeywell International, Inc. among many others.

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].

This press release has not been edited by eTurboNews and is published from a syndicated feed.

Click here to post your own press-release on eTurboNews