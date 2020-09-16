Santiburi Koh Samui appoints a Swiss general manager

Santiburi Koh Samui, the high-end, experience-driven beachfront retreat on Samui’s north shore, has appointed Mr. Alexandre Frenkel as its new General Manager, effective 1st August 2020. A highly-skilled Swiss hotelier with almost three decades of experience, Alexandre has worked with leading hotels and resorts in five countries. He also has a deep knowledge of the Thai hotel sector, having spent the last 16 years living and working in the Kingdom. It was destiny that Alexandre would become a hospitality expert; he was born and raised in his family’s 24-room hotel in the countryside near Geneva, in his nati