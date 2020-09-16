Cruising the Mediterranean by Carnival German Style

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzSeptember 15, 2020 23:38
Cruising the Mediterranean by Carnival German Style

Finally back does it say on the website and on sales brochures  It's time to cruise again. Carnival makes it possible but it is the German way.

The new seven-day itinerary departs from Civitavecchia near Rome and travels to Palermo and Catania in Sicily, Naples and La Spezia. In Rome, an overnight stay is planned. The voyages are offered weekly until Nov. 28, 2020.

 

CATEGORIES
Follow on Feedly