Cruising the Mediterranean by Carnival German Style
Finally back does it say on the website and on sales brochures It's time to cruise again. Carnival makes it possible but it is the German way.
The new seven-day itinerary departs from Civitavecchia near Rome and travels to Palermo and Catania in Sicily, Naples and La Spezia. In Rome, an overnight stay is planned. The voyages are offered weekly until Nov. 28, 2020.
