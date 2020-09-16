Phase Change Materials Market is estimated to be worth USD 4.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2026)

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 16 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Global phase change materials market size has been anticipated to surpass USD 4.4 billion by 2026. Several industry players are involved in the production of phase change materials including Phase Change Products Pty Ltd , Henkel , Cryopak , BASF SE , Entropy Solutions LLC , Laird Plc, Sasol, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, etc.

There has been a steady increase in the demand for bio-based phase change materials (PCM) across textile and packaging industries over the years. The eutectic phase change materials tend to offer both a combination of inorganic and organic ingredient characteristics that can be further utilized or even customized according to the application as well as end-user needs. Bio-based PCM is essentially vegetable-based and provides a number of safety, social as well as environmental benefits.

PCM are an extremely efficient and reliable way to minimize the consumption of energy. The materials can also be applied in overheat production, comfort temperature regulation, and cold storage.

With the mounting awareness regarding the reduction of greenhouse gases which would further reduce the impact of global warming, PCM industry is gaining momentum. The rising demand for energy has induced the development of various sustainable energy sources and also includes materials used for energy storage. The phase change materials have also been finding more usages for latent heat thermal energy storage.

Companies and enterprises generally use different models in terms of handling the raw materials and also distributing the phase change materials with the help of modes like dealers & distributors, online portals like Alibaba.com, direct marketing with the help of their official websites and wholesalers.

For example, Australia’s KraftKolour supplies the textile industries through Glauber salt phase change materials. Firms also make efforts by spending on the research and development activities for the product which is further reflected on the patents that get launched every year, rendering a positive impact on phase change materials industry trends. The textile industry will witness a major consumption of phase change materials and the segment expects significant growth in the near future.

The materials essentially use latent heat that can later be conserved or even released from the material in a wide range of temperatures. In addition, a change in the temperature can also make the product change its existing state. The incorporation of phase change materials across the textile industry with the help of coating or encapsulation in order to make regulated smart textiles has attracted a lot of attention from the researches across the world.

Companies North America are opting for advanced technology for construction activities that usually result in the optimum management of resources and also energy-saving, something both that the phase change materials offer on a large basis. It helps keep up the superior standards concerning energy conservation that further results in major reduction of carbon footprint. Subsequently, North America phase change materials market share will experience a substantial boost in the coming years.

