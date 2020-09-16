Madagascar Nosy Be Reopens for International Travel

The government of Madagascar has announced that the island of Nosy Be will reopen for international travel on October 1, 2020. Fascene Airport on Nosy Be will be ready to welcome international visitors and perform the necessary health checks and testing. All arriving passengers are required to present a return air ticket and are not permitted to travel outside of Nosy Be.

A negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) test is required for entry, and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry. Free testing is provided at the airport upon arrival. A 14-day quarantine is required.

For free visa extensions (30 days renewable due to lockdown), travelers should go to the nearest Ministry of Interior, Immigration/Emigration office. This applies only for those who are stuck in Madagascar because of the suspension of flights and travel restrictions.

Latest eTN Podcast



Domestic travel within Madagascar resumed in September 2020 with international travel expected to resume when Ivato International Airport in Antananarivo reopens for international visitors. Ethiopian Airlines is currently flying into the destination.

Madagascar continues to be under a State of Health Emergency. The number of daily new cases has trended down from peak levels in July and remained steady in recent weeks. Travel restrictions within Madagascar are easing but international flights remain suspended.

Grocery stores are open until 6 PM. Curfew hours in the capital have been shortened to 11 PM to 4 AM. Gatherings of more than 50 people remain prohibited. Mask wearing in public is mandatory. Failure to wear a mask in public can result in arrest for 24 hours.

Public transportation is operating and hand gel is provided. Passengers, drivers, and assistants all must wear masks. There restrictions on intercity or interstate travel.

Currently, U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter Madagascar.

#rebuildingtravel