Russia’s Aeroflot resumes flights to Moscow from ‘several countries’

The spokeswoman for Russian flag carrier Aeroflot announced today that the airline has started selling tickets for passenger and cargo flights from “several” countries, although she did not specify what those countries were.

Earlier it was reported that Russia is canceling export flights, and Russian citizens will be able to return home by taking Aeroflot flights. According to the reports, this applies to Frankfurt, Vienna, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Milan, New York and Los Angeles.

“On reaching an agreement with the operational headquarters of the government, Aeroflot opened the sale of air tickets for its own passenger and cargo flights to Moscow for citizens of the Russian Federation. Export flights will continue from the cities Russian airlines do not operate regular commercial flights to. These are some cities in South America, some cities in Africa and Asia, and some other destinations,” the spokeswoman said.

Export flights to transport Russians abroad and foreigners in Russia back to their home countries were launched after Russia suspended international flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.