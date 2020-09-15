Passenger rights group asks Congress to demand transparency from Boeing and FAA

Airline passenger rights group FlyersRights.org submitted a letter to US Congress to ask for transparency from the FAA and Boeing in their quest to address the 737 MAX’s deadly flaws and determine whether to unground the plane. To date, the FAA has heavily redacted all documents it has disclosed to FlyersRights.org in litigation over a Freedom of Information Act request.

The letter notes, “Without public disclosure and independent experts weighing in, Boeing’s deceitful actions before and after the two MAX crashes will be front of mind for passengers when they board any Boeing aircraft. Not Boeing’s assurances. Not the FAA’s imprimatur of safety. Certainly not when the same people who initially certified the MAX as safe are still making the decisions, which include, most disturbingly, secrecy.”