Dual-Clutch Transmissions Market: Global Industry Analysis, Growth Forecast & Emerging Trends To 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 15 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Surging adoption of automated technologies in vehicle transmission may fuel dual-clutch transmissions market growth. Increasing emphasis towards offering enhanced driving experience to car owners has led to the development and incorporation of advanced vehicular features. To improve passenger comfort, automakers are developing vehicles with automated gear shifting technology.

Dual-clutch transmission is one such technology that effectively utilizes engine power and improves transmission efficiency. With automakers developing next-generation drivetrains, including hybrid vehicles equipped with DCTs, the dual-clutch transmissions market is poised to record lucrative growth in the years to come. A study conducted by Global Market Insights Inc. also predicts that the global dual-clutch transmission market may exceed USD 50 billion by 2026.

Technology plays a pivotal role in developing cutting-edge sports vehicles. Ongoing technological advancements in the dual-clutch transmissions may drive the sales of sports cars in the future. Customers worldwide are opting for sports cars for taking part in racing competitions.

To cope up with surging customer demand for such vehicles, industry players are rolling out advanced sport vehicles that are equipped with efficient gear transmission technology. For instance, in Oct. 2019, Chevrolet announced the launch of the 2020 Corvette Convertible equipped with eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Development of such advanced sports vehicles may fuel the demand for dual-clutch market growth.

North America is expected to offer prominent growth opportunities to companies operating in the dual-clutch transmitting market. Surging awareness regarding vehicular emissions may accelerate regional dual-clutch transmissions market. Manufacturers have aligned their focus towards automotive technologies like dual-clutch transmissions that aid in decreasing carbon emissions.

The wet dual-clutch transmission market is expected to register significant growth due to surging installation of DCTs for enabling rapid gear shifts. The use of wet clutch facilitates rapid gear transmission at high acceleration speed. Increased focus of OEMs to develop cutting edge vehicles is fueling the demand for wet DCTs.

