1 in 3 Americans believe travelers from high-risk COVID-19 states should be banned

Due to COVID-19‘s easy and rapid infection rate, some states across the US have implemented strict travel regulations in an attempt to protect citizens by reducing the risk of outbreak.

While some hard-hit states – such as New York and New Jersey – currently have state-wide travel limitations in place, more than half have no such restrictions. Do Americans believe interstate travel should be regulated during the pandemic or do they think people should be allowed to travel freely throughout the country?

A recent poll of 3,040 people (ages 18+) revealed that over one-third (41%) of Americans think people from high-risk COVID-19 states should be banned from entering theirs. Considering there is currently no vaccine for prevention, experts say the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus altogether.

Broken down across this country, New Hampshirites felt most strongly about this ban with 67% agreeing. Comparatively, only 21% of Arkansans and Texans feel travelers from high risk states should be banned from inter-state travel.

Moreover, the survey found that over half (55%) of people believe all domestic interstate travelers should be forced to quarantine for 14 days. It could also be the reason why almost two-thirds (60%) of people say they will be vacationing locally for the rest of 2020 instead of traveling to further afield. Given that some states have implemented travel restrictions, perhaps staying closer to home is a less complex – and cheaper – option than venturing across state lines.

Additionally, nearly 1 in 5 (18%) respondents are confident that the pandemic will be a boost for local tourism. Due to the economic hit of the pandemic on many local businesses, a large number of people supporting local tourism could be a shift in a positive direction towards regaining financial stability.

Holiday Hiatus: Considering there is an increased risk of infection with large groups of people, it is no surprise thereefore that 40% of people surveyed said they do not believe they will be able to spend Thanksgiving with their extended family this year. Because the pandemic shows no hints of ceasing this year, it is understandable how over a third (38%) of respondents also do not expect to travel over Christmas to see extended family this year.