Salt Lake City unveils new $4 billion international airport

The new Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), the first hub airport to be built in the U.S. in the 21st century, opened today, enhancing Salt Lake’s standing as one of the most accessible destinations in North America.

The New SLC is the world’s most modern and innovative airport facility and is designed to accommodate 26 million passengers. Developed by the Salt Lake City Department of Airports with a design by HOK architects, Phase One opened today while Phase Two is scheduled to open in 2024. SLC International’s two new linear concourses, connected via tunnel, replace the airport’s five existing concourses. The entire $4 billion project is financed by the airport’s self-sustaining fund that uses no taxpayer dollars.

“Salt Lake is very much the crossroads of the West,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Airports for Salt Lake City. “From the skin on the building to the art that has been selected to the massive terrazzo floors, there has been extraordinary attention paid to making sure that people knew they were in Salt Lake when they land here.”

Constructed with the goal of receiving LEED Gold certification, The New SLC promises to be a game changer for a growing and thriving Salt Lake. Not only will the airport offer even more efficient arrivals and departures, but the expansive light-filled terminal with 45-foot floor-to-ceiling glass walls offer dramatic views of the nearby towering Wasatch Mountains. New dining and retail options will ensure the airport is an extension of the overall Salt Lake, and Utah, experience. The new Utah Transit Authority TRAX light rail station at the terminal will make it even faster to get downtown.

“Salt Lake has long been known for the remarkable speed and ease with which visitors can get from the airport to downtown to explore our dynamic city,” commented Kaitlin Eskelson, president and CEO of Visit Salt Lake. “With the opening of The New SLC, leisure travelers and convention attendees alike will experience even shorter travel times and greater efficiency than before. That goes for those coming to ski and ride ‘The Greatest Snow On Earth,’ as well.”

Construction of The New SLC Airport commenced in July 2014. The project encompasses 296.7 acres amidst a total airport acreage of 8,044 acres. When completed, the new South terminal—home to Delta’s second largest hub—will have a total of four million square feet of new space, while the entire airport will feature a baggage system stretching six miles in length and each of the 78 gates will have jet bridges, making departures and arrivals much faster. The new parking garage will be the size of three football fields and have 3,600 parking stalls, twice the current number, and all rental car facilities will remain on site.

Dining options at The New SLC will include existing eateries such as Market Street Grill, Cafe Rio, Smashburger and Squatters as well as newcomers like Fillings & Emulsions, Granato’s, Pago, Panera Bread, Silver Diner and Shake Shack. All restaurants will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. In addition, there will be 29 stores opening in the first phase, including Coach, Frye, King’s English, Hip & Humble and MAC.