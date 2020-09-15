Automotive Gesture Recognition Market: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis to 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 15 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The automotive gesture recognition market is set to observe massive growth over the forthcoming years owing to the increasing implementation of gesture control systems in the sector by vehicle manufacturers to provide improved security, safety, and user experience to their customers.

Along with this determinant, rising advancements in automation, in-car entertainment, and IoT powered vehicle management is likely to propel the overall industry size.

With respect to the product segment, the touch-based gesture control systems segment is likely to register a CAGR of more than 12% across the forthcoming timeframe. The touch-based gesture control interface is highly useful and convenient for drivers as they can just draw predefined symbols anywhere on the touch panel to trigger several functions to obtain direct access to the feature or service.

This system enables quicker operations than general control concepts of switches and buttons. Apart from these growth factors, the touch-based gesture control system would foresee heavy growth owing to the availability of user-friendly and multifigure touch operations.

On the regional front, Europe automotive gesture recognition market is likely to proliferate exponentially attributing to the growing deployment of these systems across luxury cars in the region. In fact, it is estimated that about 40% of the luxury car companies in the region have installed gesture recognition systems in their vehicle models.

Implementation of these systems has enhanced driver experience, customer experience, and has also provided quicker access. Furthermore, growing government initiatives regarding self-driving technology are pushing the autonomous car trend throughout the region. Consequently, gesture control is observing growing demand owing to the increasing deployment across autonomous cars.

