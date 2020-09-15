Automotive Turbocharger Market in Europe Region Is Projected Grow Exponentially By 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 15 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Europe automotive turbocharger market size will grow exponentially over the analysis period on account of the presence of established automakers such as Audi, Daimler and BMW in the region. These players are gradually integrating advanced turbocharger systems in new vehicles to enhance engine performance and drivability. For instance, BMW announced the launch of its new BMW X5 SUV in 2019. The new model is equipped with twin-turbocharger technology, designed specifically for the European market.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2463

Automotive turbocharger deployment is likely to be driven by steadily increasing demand for fuel-efficient engines in passenger, light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles. With gradually evolving technology landscape in the automotive sector, several automobile manufacturers are leveraging the benefits of automotive turbochargers in order to increase fuel efficiency and to accelerate engine performance.

Integration of turbochargers in new vehicle engines are enabling heavy-duty automakers to significantly reduce harmful emissions along with providing enhanced power output. On the same lines, Cummins Inc., had launched a new 6.7 L turbo diesel engine for heavy-duty trucks in 2019. The engine enhances vehicle payload capacity and is integrated with improved Cummins-Holset Variable Geometry turbocharger.

The escalating demand for low-emission vehicles that are designed to comply with stringent government regulations is likely to create lucrative opportunities for auto component producers over the coming years. Estimates suggests that global automotive turbocharger market size will exceed USD 27 billion in annual valuation by 2026.

Automotive turbochargers significantly improve engine performance along with reducing emissions. They boost the performance vehicles operating at high altitude conditions by enhancing engine power. These turbochargers are experiencing heavy demand from light commercial vehicles as well for the similar advantages offered.

Latest eTN Podcast



Get this report Customized to your [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2463

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 6. Automotive turbocharger Market, By Fuel

6.1. Key trends by fuel

6.2. Gasoline

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Diesel

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 7. Automotive turbocharger Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1. Key trends by distribution channel

7.2. OEM

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.3. Aftermarket

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/automotive-turbocharger-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].

This press release has not been edited by eTurboNews and is published from a syndicated feed.

Click here to post your own press-release on eTurboNews