Airless Tires Market: Industry Potential, Trends and forecast 20- 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 15 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The introduction of new non-pneumatic tires for commercial and passenger vehicles is slated to be the key factor driving global airless tires market share through the forthcoming timespan. In addition to these growth factors, airless tires are used massively in other vehicles such as military vehicles, utility vehicles, terrain vehicles, as well as in two-wheelers.

Utility vehicles, specifically, are observing immense growth in their demand with the vehicles accounting for over 25% of the overall industry share in 2019. Lawn mowers and golf carts are some of the utility vehicles that have been witnessing distinguished growth in their adoption in recent years.

With respect to product, airless tires are divided into bias and radial segments. The radial tire segment is projected to expand at a rapid rate due to rising demand from electric, hybrid, as well as other vehicles.

Radial tires also help in decreasing wear and tear that happens due to the extreme torque encountered in the utility vehicles. This would further increase the deployment of radial tires across vehicles in the projected time period.

In terms of the materials segment, the overall airless tires market is bifurcated into rubber and plastics based airless tires. Among these, plastics account for a majority of the industry share, representing approximately 65% of the total market size. The segment is further anticipated to proliferate at a significant rate through the forecast timeframe.

The projected growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives from companies such as Bridgestone to manufacture tires from recycled plastic and commercialize the subsequent airless tires for a number of motor vehicles. In addition, their recyclability and reduced weight are a some of the important factors that are further expected to expand their segment share in the airless tires market landscape in coming years.

