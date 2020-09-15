Hydrophobic coatings Market Size to Reach USD 2 Billion by 2024

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 15 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The hydrophobic coatings market from the construction application is poised to gain immense traction in recent years owing to the robust use of the product in enhancing the thermal and insulation performance of buildings and infrastructure.

Hydrophobic coatings refer to a nanoscopic coating that has the tendency to repel or fail to mix with water. In essence, hydrophobic coatings are materials used to protect surfaces from water.

Top Key Players – BASF SE, Drywired, PPG, 3M, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NeverWet, NEI Corporation, Cytonix, Abrisa Technologies, Akzo Nobel, Aculon, Surfactis Technologies, Ant Lab, Advanced Industrial Coatings (AIC), Prelco.

Hydrophobic coatings materials have a multitude of advantages including enhanced resistance to moisture and corrosion, dirt retention, scratch resistance, extended life expectancy of the coating as well as self-cleaning properties.

Hydrophobic coatings applications span across various surfaces including metal, glass, concrete, plastic, ceramics, wood, mineral undercoats and more.

Hydrophobic coatings and their impact on construction & infrastructure

Exterior building maintenance is an integral but challenging function of the construction industry. Building exteriors are exposed to several pollutants in the form of rain, chemicals, exhaust, dirt, soil and more, which can cause damages and malfunctions as well as spoil aesthetic appeal of the building.

Nanocoatings prove to be extremely useful in this regard. Hydrophobic coatings are used extensively across the construction industry on building surfaces including doors, windows, walls, etc., thereby presenting new avenues for more sustainable and eco-friendly buildings.

Hydrophobic coatings materials not only protect surfaces but also facilitate easier cleaning. They create a protective layer which is bound to the base layer, which in turn creates a more fortified surface possessing the desired functional and resistant properties.

Hydrophobic coatings applications are of great interest in the building domain, mainly due to their host of advantageous properties including air quality improvement, anti-bactericidal effects, moisture behavior, thermal properties, energy efficiency, and self-cleaning, among others.

Shift towards a more sustainable outlook for hydrophobic coatings industry

At present, most of the hydrophobic materials used for industrial applications are produced using fluorinated synthetic materials. These raw materials are considered to be significantly hazardous to human as well as environmental health, which has prompted hydrophobic coatings industry players to explore safer and more ecologically sound production routes, with minimal fluorinated compound usage. This in turn has led to a renewed focus on the development of more bio-based nanocoatings.

However, the development of hydrophobic coatings using organic ingredients and environment friendly solvents like water is quite challenging, particularly when other factors like reproducibility, durability, cost effectiveness, easy application, etc. are taken into account.

Researchers are making significant strides in order to develop a solution to this dilemma. For instance, a professor from the Genova-based Italian Institute of Technology, Ilker Bayer has experimented with producing hydrophobic and superhydrophobic smart coatings using a combination of beeswax and water. This nanocoating innovation is considered as an effective PCM (phase change material) made from natural materials based on the emulsion concept, with the ability to store latent heat. The material is emulsified in a waterborne non-toxic acrylic dispersion, which makes it highly stable and can be applied using a brush or through spray.

Additionally, IIT Hyderabad has also introduced a new way to develop water repellant structures using fly ash, an industrial waste product. This hydrophobic coating material is designed to mimic the water-resistance characteristics of natural elements like rose petals and lotus leaves. It serves a dual purpose, as it demonstrates potential across various industrial applications including anti-sticking surfaces for antennae, stain-resistant textiles, anti-soiling architectural coatings, self-cleaning coatings for automobiles and anti-fouling paints, among others.

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

