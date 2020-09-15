Airbus Foundation delivers humanitarian aid to Beirut

Immediately after the recent blast in Beirut, Lebanon, Airbus provided satellite imagery to analyse the damage and helped government analysts, NGOs and first responders gain visibility into the catastrophe. Now , the Airbus Foundation, together with its partners Association Les Amis Du Liban-Toulouse, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Toulouse, the Municipal Council of Toulouse, the German Red Cross/Bayer AG and Aviation sans Frontières, sent a fully-loaded Airbus A350 XWB aircraft from Toulouse, France, to Beirut, Lebanon, with 90 cubic meter volume of humanitarian aid on board.

The cargo, which will provide much needed relief to those affected by the Beirut explosion, included medicine as well as visors and masks, school items, electrical products and IT-equipment. The goods are destined for the Saint George Hospital University Medical Center in Beirut, the local association Arc de Ciel and the Lebanese Red Cross.

“We’ve all seen the devastation left in the wake of the explosion in Beirut and we, at Airbus, wish the people and the city of Beirut a speedy recovery,” said Julie Kitcher, Airbus EVP Communications and Corporate Affairs. “I thank our partners and the A350 flight crew involved in this project for their logistics support and their dedication. Without their tremendous efforts, this special mission would not have been possible.”

On the return journey, the A350 brought 11 Lebanese students to France to continue their studies, as part of an initiative organised by Les Amis Du Liban-Toulouse.