Airbus marks five years of US aircraft production

Airbus commercial aircraft production in the U.S. has reached a significant milestone: five years since aircraft production began in the Mobile, Alabama based facility. A recent report from the University of South Alabama Center for Real Estate & Economic Development concluded that the Airbus manufacturing facility’s total economic impact in Mobile and Baldwin counties in five years was $1.1 billion and supporting more than 12,000 jobs through construction and payroll alone. When extended to the state of Alabama, it was $1.2 billion and more than 15,000 jobs.

“When we announced our intent to build A320 family aircraft in the United States, and to locate that facility in Mobile, Alabama, we also stated our intent to be a good neighbor, to create jobs and opportunities, and to help strengthen the U.S. aerospace industry. Five years later, we have become a major economic driver in creating an aerospace hub on the Gulf Coast,” said C. Jeffrey Knittel, President & CEO of Airbus Americas, Inc.

The Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility officially began producing its first aircraft, an A321 destined for JetBlue, on September 14, 2015. Since then, the Airbus production team has:

Directly employed more than 1,000 people (90% who currently live in Mobile or Baldwin County; 26% being military veterans; representing 29 nationalities)

Delivered more than 180 A320 family aircraft to eight customers; aircraft which have subsequently flown 60 million passengers 500 million miles

Announced and opened a second assembly line for A220 aircraft (doubling the size of its footprint at Brookley Field)

Supported more than 40 local charitable and community organizations through money, time and donations

Knittel continued, “The achievements of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing team over these past five years are just the beginning. We are proud to call Mobile our American aircraft manufacturing home, and we look forward to many more years of partnership with the community, our customers and suppliers.”

The company also said that its newly expanded delivery center will be named after one of the company’s former leaders, Tom Enders. Enders supported and drove the establishment of an Airbus aircraft production facility in the U.S. during his tenure as CEO of Airbus. A dedication ceremony will be held in the coming months.

Mobile is one of four cities where A320 Family aircraft are produced, including Hamburg, Germany; Tianjin, China; and Toulouse, France. It is one of two cities where A220 Family aircraft are produced – the other is Mirabel, Quebec, Canada.

The Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility is the third Airbus activity in Mobile. The company has an Engineering Center – also located at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley – and a North American military customer services operation supporting U.S. Coast Guard aircraft near the Mobile Regional Airport.