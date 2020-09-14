Minister Bartlett Meets with Tourism Ministry’s Senior Managers

Newly-reappointed Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made a brief stop by the Ministry’s New Kingston Head Office this morning, before heading to his first Cabinet meeting, since being sworn in yesterday.

Minister Bartlett had a short discussion with Permanent Secretary, Ms. Jennifer Griffith (left in the photo); Senior Director for Technical Services in the Ministry, Mr. David Dobson (right); and other members of the Ministry’s Senior Management team.

Fourteen Ministers of Government and the Attorney-General were sworn into office on Sunday (September 13, 2020), during a ceremony at King’s House.

