Republic of the Congo Reopens for International Travelers

The Republic of the Congo has reopened its borders and airports for international visitors. In order to visit Congo, travelers will be required to do a health screening and follow quarantine protocols.

All visitors are required to complete a negative COVID-19 test within a maximum of 7 days prior to arrival and submit the test results within 2 days of departure for Congo.

All arriving passengers will be required to undergo body temperature scans and may be requested to take another COVID-19 test.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the UK is advising against all travel within 50 kilometers of the border with the Central African Republic in the Likouala region. The FCDO also advise against all but essential travel to the Boko, Kindamba, Kinkala, Mayama and Mindouli districts of Pool region, and the Mouyondzi district of Bouenza region.

According to the FCDO, all travelers entering the Republic of Congo will be placed into 14-day quarantine at a government run facility.

There are currently no track and trace requirements for arrivals. Upon departure, travelers leaving the Republic of Congo may be subject to screening, including temperature checks. Public health measures and entry requirements may change at short notice and should be monitored via local media for the latest developments.

Visitors must get a visa before travel, and a passport should be valid for the proposed duration of the stay. No additional period of validity beyond this is required. Nationals of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Senegal and Togo may obtain a visa on arrival. All other nationals must apply for a visa before travel.

For tourist visas, travelers need to obtain an invitation letter from Congo and print and take that with a copy of plane tickets to the nearest Republic of Congo Embassy, with a usual processing time of 3 days for $100.

Check whether yellow fever certificate is needed before a visit.

The FCDO states this information is current as of September 14, 2020.

