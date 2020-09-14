Valencia Conference Center resumes its activities

After the implementation of the health and safety protocols and measures in all areas of its operations, the Valencia Conference Center has resumed its activities and has begun to successfully host events on its premises.

After adapting the building to the current circumstances, the Valencia Conference Center successfully held important meetings this summer, in which all the safety procedures implemented were put into practice: cleaning and hygiene protocols, the use of signage to guide traffic flows, social distancing at key points and information on the measures introduced, the provision of hand sanitizer dispensers and hygiene points, individualized catering service, etc. The capacity of its auditoriums and the commitment of the team to creating a safe environment have played a key role for the organizers so that the capacity requirements and social distancing indicated by the health authorities are complied with at this venue.

In the words of Manuel García, Chairman of the Iberian Live-Med Institute Foundation in conjunction with Live-Med Iberia and the organizer of the “Refresher Training in Primary Care for Family and Community Medicine” program held recently at the Center, “the Conference Center’s facilities are ideal for the current situation. Delegates were able to attend in safe conditions in the rooms and during the breaks, and we comfortably met our expectations for the event”.

The Conference Center’s team, which worked with strategic allies during lockdown to ensure that the Conference Center was ready to host new events, has established procedures to enable clients to hold meetings in a safe environment, and complying with the recommendations and criteria established by the authorities and the industry.

In addition, during this time innovative projects have been developed, such as the SDG working group that promotes sustainability when holding events and new solutions based on powerful technology for virtual or hybrid events that enable meetings to be held despite any capacity or travel restrictions. For example, in light of the epidemiological situation caused by COVID-19, the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (SEMFYC) decided to reinvent its national congress and take advantage of this streaming platform to hold the 40th SEMFYC Congress this September, in which 25 speakers will be taking part.

Despite the general uncertainty in the industry, the sales team has worked hard to attract new business to the city of Valencia. During the summer, six new congresses and conventions have been confirmed, 33 new dossiers have been opened, and seven new event bids have been presented. Furthermore, circumstances permitting, the Conference Center’s agenda has 15 events confirmed in the remaining months of 2020.

“The work carried out by the team and our strategic allies,” says Sylvia Andrés, the Center’s Managing Director, “has ensured that the experience factor of those attending goes hand in hand with the feeling of being in a safe environment. This is the cornerstone for continuing to build a future based on a new approach to holding events, grounded not only in experience, innovation and technology, but also in safety”.