Lockdown has Consequences: Example Israel

The economic situation is as serious as the health situation. The government needs to find a solution to both issues.

The top businessperson in Israel is warning of dire economic consequences from a second nationwide lockdown, with the government on Sunday having approved a three-week closure starting this weekend due to spiraling cases of coronavirus.

The lockdown decided by the cabinet on Sunday will force people to remain within 500 meters from home save for trips to the supermarket, pharmacy, or doctor. Travel between cities and social gatherings will be banned. Schools will be closed except for those with special education students. Nonessential businesses are to be shuttered, with restaurants available solely for delivery or takeout.